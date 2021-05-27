4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $299,900

Completely remodeled and updated 4 bedroom 3 bath ranch home, walking distance to North High School and Sam Davey! Many updates in past 3 years include: Roof shingles, furnace, central air, new 200 amp electrical system, covered patio, spacious deck, rain gutters, privacy fenced in yard, entirely new kitchen and fixtures, pantry, new flooring & landscaping. 2 woodburning fireplaces. Additional 20X40 heated & insulated shop with 9’ sidewalls. New driveway with extra parking space. Hot tub is negotiable. 132 x 114 corner lot View More