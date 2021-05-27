4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $349,900

This split level home sits on almost half an acre & has 3600 sq ft of finished space providing multiple living areas. The house has been meticulously cared for; pre inspected, and has a lengthy list of updates & amenities attached. Enjoy the many different living areas w/large room sizes, 2 fireplaces, and an abundance of light in every room. Parco windows throughout, air conditioned bedrooms, kitchen & family room, radiant heat, in floor heat in the sunroom, kitchen, bathroom, and shop. The large kitchen opens up to the dining area, sunroom, & has a masonry charcoal grill in the kitchen for year round use. Quality Luxury Vinyl Planking (karndean) adorns most of the main level, two bathroom remodels w/tile, double vanity sinks, jetted tubs. Home is set at the end of the road, adjacent to the property is city land w/walking trails & plenty of nature to enjoy. The private setting has incredible curb appeal, superbly landscaped w/gardens, flower beds, fountain, fire pit, & retaining walls View More