4 Bedroom Home in Menomonie - $249,900

Come see this beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home. Completely rebuilt from the ground up many updates this year including new electrical furnace, water heater and windows. The main level features a spacious living room, informal dinning area, a half bath, and an open kitchen with brand new cabinets and countertops and laundry hook up. Upstairs has all 4 bedrooms each with fresh carpet and paint and a full bath. The lower level is great for storage or ready to add more finished space. Great location, is within walking distance to church and schools. Set on a .32 acre lot the home offers a large backyard with a wood fence for great privacy. Move in ready with room to add and make it your own, schedule your private showing today! View More