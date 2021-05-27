 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Jim Falls - $1,175,000

Custom log timberframe lodge is the perfect backdrop for the most incredible playground on the Chippewa Flowage. 5 bed 4 bath soaring ceilings, walls of windows, large home theatre, inground swimming pool w/ fully finished garage rec room & IN GROUND POOL, sauna, outdoor kitchen + bar & 16 seat northwoods bar in the lower level that rivals any supper club! Dual sided fireplace in living area & master bedroom. Lookout observation deck w/ great views of the 200+' of frontage. Fully stocked & furnished Airbnb w/ managment agreements in place - own a great investment or enjoy it for yourself! View More

