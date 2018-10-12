The Wisconsin FFA Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2018 Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Grant Program, available to Wisconsin FFA members in five categories this year: dairy, grain production, livestock, organic agriculture and start-up.

Open to current FFA members in grades 7 through 11 during the current, 2018-19 school year, the application for the SAE Grants can be found at www.wisconsinffafoundation.org and must be postmarked by Nov. 15 and mailed to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation office.

Questions can be directed to the foundation at info@wisconsinffafoundation.org or 608-831-5058, ext. 1.

Dunn County News editor

Barbara Lyon is the editor of The Dunn County News in Menomonie, WI.

