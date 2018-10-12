The Wisconsin FFA Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2018 Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Grant Program, available to Wisconsin FFA members in five categories this year: dairy, grain production, livestock, organic agriculture and start-up.
Open to current FFA members in grades 7 through 11 during the current, 2018-19 school year, the application for the SAE Grants can be found at www.wisconsinffafoundation.org and must be postmarked by Nov. 15 and mailed to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation office.
Questions can be directed to the foundation at info@wisconsinffafoundation.org or 608-831-5058, ext. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.