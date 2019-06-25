The University of Wisconsin has its quarterback for the 2021 recruiting class.
Santa Barbara (Calif.) High prospect Deacon Hill announced his commitment to the Badgers via Twitter on Tuesday, making him the third recruit to pledge to UW in the past two days.
Hill's decision comes after linebacker Jordan Turner joined the Badgers' 2020 class Monday and three-star Malik Reed did the same earlier Tuesday.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Hill ranks as a three-star prospect by 247sports and remains unranked by Rivals. He chose UW over reported offers from Kansas State and Nevada.
Hill became just the third member of the Badgers' 2021 class, joining Grafton offensive lineman JP Benzschawel and Verona running back Jackson Acker.
Reed, a consensus three-star recruit from Chandler (Ariz.) High, held reported offers from Nebraska, UCLA, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Purdue, Washington State, Oregon State and others.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound prospect Reed took an official visit to Madison two weeks ago. Reed also took officials to Nebraska, UCLA and Arizona over the past month but opted for UW before he begins his senior year.
Reed became the 11th known commitment in the Badgers' 2020 recruiting class. He's the fourth linebacker to join the class, along with Nick Herbig, Cole Dakovich and Jordan Turner.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker Turner built an impressive offer list before making his decision, as he reportedly picked the Badgers over Michigan, Louisville, Purdue, Northwestern, Michigan State, West Virginia, Washington State, Kentucky, Minnesota and other Power Five schools.
Turner is UW’s first 2020 commitment from Michigan after the program’s found plenty of success in that state in recent years. Notable underclassmen from Michigan on the Badgers’ roster include Reggie Pearson, Scott Nelson, Taj Mustapha, Jaylan Franklin and Logan Brown.
