Wisconsin football: Big Ten expands COVID-19 testing, other safety aspects

MADISON — Big Ten Conference football teams will be tested at least twice a week for COVID-19, as part of new requirements from the conference.
The protocols, released Wednesday along with the conference's football schedule, detail how all of the Big Ten fall sports will operate in terms of testing and isolating student-athletes, coaches and staff members as they attempt to play their seasons during the pandemic.
Under the updated rules, all individuals tested must use polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, the conference will coordinate centralized testing through a third-part lab, and the frequency of testing will be determined by the level of contact risk. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said using a third-party lab for testing was necessary for consistency and credibility.
"Testing is a critical component. It doesn't solve all the issues, but our goal is to make sure if we are so blessed as to be able to compete this fall in the Big Ten, that our student-athletes will not only be healthy and safe during the week, but also as we head into competition," Warren said Wednesday during a Big Ten Network broadcast.
Individual schools will be in charge of testing until games are slated to begin, then the third-party lab will take over. Tests are required within three days of competition for sports with one game a week -- for instance, on Wednesday for a Saturday football game -- along with another.
Testing methods and frequency is open to change as testing technology changes.
Individuals who test positive with symptoms are to be isolated for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms and another day after recovery. Those who test positive without symptoms must also isolate for 10 days, and all individuals who test positive must receive a cardiac workup and be cleared by the team physician to return to practice or play.
The Big Ten protocols also detail how schools are to monitor, isolate and quarantine student-athletes, coaches and staffers.
Student-athletes are required to complete symptom questionnaires before accessing campus facilities on a daily basis, and if any individual develops COVID-19 symptoms at any point, a clinical evaluation is required. The Big Ten is also requiring a 14-day quarantine if an individual has a close contact (more than 15 minutes within 6 feet) with an infected person.
"These protocols are intended to guide institutions in the minimum necessary requirements needed to participate in Big Ten athletics during the 2020-21 academic year," the conference's release said. "We recognize that there is no way to eliminate the risk of transmission of the virus at this time. These standards are intended to increase the likelihood of early identification and help mitigate the potential impact of the virus."
