Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame banquet postponed

The Wisconsin Coaches Association Hall of Fame Banquet that was scheduled for April 4 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The WFCA has yet to set an alternative date at this point, and will wait to see how the gathering limits progress in the upcoming months.

Over 800 tickets had been sold to this years banquet. Menomonie's Joe LaBuda and Elk Mound's Mark Traun were two of this years inductees.

Checks that had been sent into the WFCA for ticket purchases have currently not been cashed.

There will be more information released at a later date related to refunds for those who are unable to attend the alternative date once it is scheduled.

