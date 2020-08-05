Wisconsin football: New schedule for 2020 released

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — If the college football season is able to be played this fall, the University of Wisconsin football team now knows who it'll face and when.

The Big Ten Conference announced its schedule during a Big Ten Network broadcast Wednesday morning, 27 days after the conference decided its teams would only play each other in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Badgers will play 10 Big Ten opponents -- six from the Big Ten West and four from the East -- nine of which were on their schedule before the move to a conference-only model. The extra game from the East comes against Rutgers.

Wisconsin is still determining when it will open training camp.

The schedule was designed to provide flexibility in case games need to be postponed due to the pandemic. All opponents in Weeks 3 and 4 -- Nebraska and Minnesota for the Badgers -- have matching bye weeks later in the season in case games must be moved. All teams have an open date on Nov. 28 as well.

The Big Ten Championship Game is slated for Dec. 5, but can be moved back to Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 if needed.