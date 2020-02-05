MADISON — Changes in the college football recruiting calendar have made the February signing day less impactful than it once was, with the December version taking center stage.
But Wednesday was still an important recruiting day for the University of Wisconsin football team because of what it signified. When New Jersey running back Jalen Berger — the only scholarship player Wisconsin landed on Wednesday — signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Wisconsin, it solidified the program’s best recruiting class in the internet rankings era.
While also being a potential replacement for Jonathan Taylor after his brilliant career in the Badgers’ backfield, Berger’s signing helped keep Wisconsin’s 2020 class ranked 25th nationally on 247Sports and 27th on Rivals.
The Badgers locked up a strong crop of offensive linemen and linebackers in the December signing period, which will help bolster two positions that lose a number of experienced players. Skill-position players like Berger and receivers Chimere Dike and Devin Chandler bring exciting potential to groups that will be thinned out by graduation next offseason.
While landing more high-profile recruits should help the Badgers on the field, it also contributes to momentum for recruiting in the future.
“You truly are recruiting, probably, three classes at a time. There’s more volume to it. The calendar’s changed, there’s certainly a lot more attention, and for the most part I think people are more informed about the process,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said in December. “In the end it comes down to some of the things it always came to before, and that’s finding the right fit.”
The Badgers have eight verbal commitments to the 2021 class already, including Grafton offensive lineman JP Benzschawel, Muskego defensive back Hunter Wohler and Minnesota’s top prospect, offensive lineman Riley Mahlman. All three are four-star recruits by the major recruiting sites, and the five other commits — Bryan Sanborn, Jackson Acker, Loyal Crawford, Ayo Adebogun and Deacon Hill — are currently three-star recruits.
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said in December that he “loved” what the Badgers were building athletically in recruiting, especially pulling in more recruits from around the country. But he said the key is finding players that understand the culture Wisconsin’s program is trying to build.
“We’re never going to compromise that, but I like what we’ve done nationally. We are very selective when we go national,” Leonhard said. “We know the type of kid we want, we know the skill-set that they must have, but we know the person. We need them in a locker room and have them provide a little bit different energy, a little bit different skill-set at times.”
Specialists take walk-on offers
Neenah specialist Jack Van Dyke verbally committed to the Badgers in July 2019, but signed his NLI on Wednesday. He’ll be a preferred walk-on for the Badgers, who have two kickers (Collin Larsh and Blake Wilcox) and one punter (Conor Schlichting) returning.
He’s the fourth-ranked kicker and 20th-ranked punter in the country, per Kohl’s. Van Dyke, who stands 6-foot-5, made all eight of his field goal attempts as a senior and averaged 36.3 yards per punt while being named the second-team all-state kicker by The Associated Press.
Punter Andy Vujnovich of Columbus also joined the Badgers as a walk-on after transferring from Division III University of Dubuque. Vujnovich averaged 36.7 yards on 49 punts last season, including five of over 50 yards. He also went 2 of 3 on field goals.
Frey adds local flair
Waunakee football coach Pat Rice said linebacker Jeb Frey will be a walk-on at Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Frey was a first-team selection as an inside linebacker on AP all-state team. He was a first-team choice as an inside linebacker on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School all-state team and the State Journal’s All-Area team.
Waunakee finished as WIAA Division 2 state runner-up.
