Wisconsin is now accepting applications and registrations for industrial hemp licensing in the 2019 growing season.
The deadline to apply is Dec. 31.
Wisconsin’s research pilot program requires that anyone who wants to grow or process industrial hemp obtain a license from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and register their intent to grow or process in the coming season.
Industrial hemp can contain no more than 0.3 percent THC, the psychoactive ingredient present in marijuana. The two plants are closely related.
People who received licenses for this year will not need a new license, but will need to register if they plan to grow or process in 2019.
Register online or download printable forms at datcp.wi.gov.
In Wisconsin’s first hemp season, the state licensed about 240 growers and 100 processors, said Brian Kuhn, director of the department’s Bureau of Plant Industry. Growers planted about 1,850 acres in fields and almost 23 acres in greenhouses.
