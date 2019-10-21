FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
(Group seedings, records in parentheses)
(Sites, times subject to change)
DIVISION 1
Group A
(8) Wisconsin Rapids (4-5) at (1) Kimberly (9-0)
(7) Eau Claire Memorial (5-4) at (2) Appleton North (6-3)
(6) Schofield D.C. Everest (5-4) at (3) Appleton East (6-3)
(5) Hudson (4-5) at (4) Neenah (4-5)
Group B
(8) Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Arts (5-4) at (1) Bay Port (9-0)
(7) Manitowoc (4-5) vs. (2) Milwaukee Marquette (6-3) at Hart Park, Wauwatosa
(6) Milwaukee Marshall co-op (6-3) at (3) Milwaukee King (9-0)
(5) Green Bay Preble (5-4) vs. (4) Milwaukee Riverside/Meir (8-1), site TBA
Group C
(8) Madison West (4-5) at (1) Madison Memorial (9-0)
(7) Hartland Arrowhead (4-5) at (2) Fond du Lac (8-1)
(6) Sun Prairie (6-3) at (3) Verona (7-2)
(5) Madison La Follette (6-3) at (4) Middleton (7-2)
Group D
(8) Milwaukee Pulaski co-op (4-4) at (1) Muskego (9-0)
(7) Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (3-6) at (2) Franklin (8-1)
(6) Racine Case (4-5) at (3) Kenosha Indian Trail (7-2)
(5) Oak Creek (5-4) at (4) Mukwonago (6-3)
DIVISION 2
Group A
(8) Chippewa Falls (3-6) at (1) Pulaski (8-1)
(7) De Pere (4-5) at (2) Hortonville (8-1)
(6) Green Bay Southwest (4-5) at (3) Kaukauna (6-3)
(5) Marshfield (6-3) at (4) Superior (7-2)
Group B
(8) West Bend East (4-5) at (1) Brookfield Central (7-2)
(7) Cedarburg (4-5) at (2) Menomonee Falls (7-2)
(6) Germantown (5-4) at (3) Mequon Homestead (7-2)
(5) Slinger (6-3) at (4) Brookfield East (7-2)
Group C
(8) Oregon (4-5) at (1) Hartford (9-0)
(7) Monona Grove (4-5) at (2) Waunakee (8-1)
(6) La Crosse Central (5-4) at (3) Milton (8-1)
(5) Holmen (6-3) at (4) Watertown (6-3)
Group D
(8) South Milwaukee (6-3) at (1) Waterford (8-1)
(7) Milwaukee Reagan (7-2) at (2) Wilmot (8-1)
(6) Wales Kettle Moraine (4-5) at (3) Waukesha West (6-3)
(5) Lake Geneva Badger (6-3) at (4) Burlington (7-2)
DIVISION 3
Group A
(8) Minocqua Lakeland (6-3) vs. (1) Menomonie (8-1) at UW-Stout
(7) Hayward/La Courte Oreilles (6-3) at (2) Medford (9-0)
(6) Rhinelander (6-3) vs. (3) River Falls (7-2) at UW-River Falls
(5) Mosinee (6-3) vs. (4) New Richmond (7-2) at New Richmond Middle School
Group B
(8) Shawano (5-4) at (1) West De Pere (9-0)
(7) Whitefish Bay (5-4) at (2) Menasha (8-1)
(6) Fox Valley Lutheran (7-2) at (3) New London (7-2)
(5) Grafton (6-3) at (4) Ashwaubenon (7-2)
Group C
(8) McFarland (6-3) at (1) DeForest (9-0)
(7) Monroe (5-4) at (2) Onalaska (8-1)
(6) Sauk Prairie (6-3) at (3) Stoughton (7-2)
(5) Sparta (7-2) at (4) Reedsburg (7-2)
Group D
(8) Union Grove (4-5) at (1) New Berlin Eisenhower (8-1)
(7) Wisconsin Lutheran (4-5) at (2) Plymouth (8-1)
(6) Pewaukee (5-4) at (3) Hales Corners Whitnall (7-2)
(5) New Berlin West (8-1) at (4) Greendale (6-3)
DIVISION 4
Group A
(8) Eagle River Northland Pines (5-4) at (1) Freedom (9-0)
(7) Black River Falls (5-4) at (2) Baldwin-Woodville (7-2)
(6) Little Chute (5-4) at (3) Wrightstown (7-2)
(5) Hammond St. Croix Central (7-2) at (4) Osceola (6-3)
Group B
(8) Campbellsport (3-6) at (1) Kiel (9-0)
(7) Winneconne (6-3) at (2) Sheboygan Falls (7-2)
(6) Ripon (4-5) at (3) Berlin (7-2)
(5) Appleton Xavier (5-4) at (4) Denmark (6-3)
Group C
(8) Walworth Big Foot (4-5) at (1) Evansville (8-1)
(7) Brodhead/Juda (4-5) at (2) River Valley (8-1)
(6) Mauston (6-3) at (3) Edgerton (8-1)
(5) Lakeside Lutheran (5-4) at (4) Jefferson (6-3)
Group D
(8) Milwaukee Obama (3-6) vs. (1) Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7-2) at Schneider Stadium, Carroll University, Waukesha
(7) St. Francis (6-3) at (2) Lake Mills (8-1) at Campus Field, Lake Mills
(6) University School of Milwaukee (5-4) at (3) Greendale Martin Luther (7-2)
(5) East Troy (5-4) at (4) Kewaskum (5-4)
DIVISION 5
Group A
(8) Nekoosa (4-5) at (1) Northwestern (9-0)
(7) Spooner (4-5) at (2) Stratford (9-0)
(6) Spencer/Marshfield Columbus (5-4) at (3) Bloomer (7-2)
(5) St. Croix Falls (5-4) at (4) Elk Mound (6-3)
Group B
(8) Peshtigo (5-4) at (1) Amherst (8-0)
(7) Omro (3-6) at (2) Kewaunee (8-1)
(6) Wittenberg-Birnamwood (6-3) at (3) Chilton (7-2)
(5) Laconia (5-4) at (4) New Holstein (6-3)
Group C
(8) Marshall (2-7) at (1) Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-1)
(7) New Glarus/Monticello (5-4) at (2) Prairie du Chien (8-1)
(6) Arcadia (5-4) at (3) Columbus (6-3)
(5) Platteville (6-3) vs. (4) La Crosse Aquinas (6-3) at UW-La Crosse
Group D
(8) Brookfield Academy (5-4) at (1) Lake Country Lutheran (8-1)
(7) Delafield St. John's NW (6-3) vs. (2) Racine St. Catherine’s (8-1) at Kenosha Bradford
(6) Oostburg (6-3) at (3) Cedar Grove-Belgium (8-1)
(5) Lomira (7-2) at (4) Horicon/Hustisford (8-1) at Horicon
DIVISION 6
Group A
(8) Lake Holcombe/Cornell (5-4) at (1) Eau Claire Regis (9-0)
(7) Durand (4-5) at (2) Spring Valley (8-1)
(6) Grantsburg (6-3) at (3) Unity (8-1)
(5) Colby (7-2) at (4) Cumberland (8-1)
Group B
(8) Crivitz (4-5) at (1) Abbotsford (9-0)
(7) Pardeeville (4-5) at (2) Manawa (7-2)
(6) Coleman (7-2) at (3) Bonduel (7-2)
(5) Markesan (5-3) at (4) Auburndale (7-2)
Group C
(8) Whitehall (4-5) at (1) Mondovi (9-0)
(7) Melrose-Mindoro (5-4) at (2) Mineral Point (9-0)
(6) Osseo-Fairchild (5-4) at (3) Lancaster (8-1), 6 p.m. Friday
(5) Darlington (6-3) at (4) Benton co-op (7-1)
Group D
(8) Ozaukee (4-5) at (1) Racine Lutheran (9-0)
(7) Random Lake (6-3) at (2) Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (7-2)
(6) Johnson Creek (7-2) at (3) Winnebago Lutheran (6-3)
(5) Palmyra-Eagle (7-2) at (4) Cambridge (8-1)
DIVISION 7
Group A
(8) Webster (4-4) at (1) Bangor (9-0)
(7) Augusta (6-3) at (2) Blair-Taylor (7-2)
(6) Clear Lake (5-4) at (3) Turtle Lake (6-3)
(5) Pepin/Alma (5-4) at (4) Eleva-Strum (6-3)
Group B
(8) Greenwood (6-3) at (1) Edgar (8-1)
(7) Athens (5-4) at (2) Almond-Bancroft (9-0)
(6) Pittsville (5-3) at (3) Gilman (7-2)
(5) Loyal (5-4) at (4) Hurley (7-2)
Group C
(8) Cashton (5-4) at (1) Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) (9-0)
(7) Highland (5-4) at (2) Potosi/Cassville (7-2)
(6) De Soto (7-2) at (3) River Ridge (6-3)
(5) Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (6-3) at (4) Ithaca (7-2)
Group D
(8) Rosholt (4-5) at (1) Hilbert (9-0)
(7) Hillsboro (5-4) vs. (2) Oshksoh Lourdes (9-0) at Titan Stadium, UW-Oshkosh
(6) Reedsville (5-4) at (3) Brookwood (7-2)
(5) Burlington Catholic Central (5-4) at (4) Randolph (7-2)
EIGHT-PLAYER
Group A
(4) Frederic (6-4) at (1) Luck (9-0)
(3) Northwood/Solon Springs (7-2) at (2) Siren (7-2)
Group B
(4) Bruce (6-3) at (1) Shell Lake (8-1)
(3) Florence (7-2) vs. (2) Wabeno/Laona (7-2), site TBA
Group C
(4) Lincoln (4-5) at (1) Belmont (7-2)
(3) Port Edwards (6-3) vs. (2) Oakfield (6-3) at Waupun Community Center
Group D
(4) Marion/Tigerton (6-3) at (1) Wausau Newman (9-0)
(3) Gibraltar (7-2) at (2) Suring (8-1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.