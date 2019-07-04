Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed the $82 billion two-year state budget Wednesday, using his powerful veto pen 78 times to, among other things, spend about $65 million more on K-12 education than Republicans intended.
Evers eliminated several last-minute budget additions that would have allowed electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla to sell its cars directly to consumers, conducted a study on open road tolling, authorized a study on Capitol security in conjunction with the Madison Police Department and limited the number of hours security staff could protect Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
Evers also jettisoned a provision that would have banned local governments from regulating quarries, which some fear would have taken away local control over frac sand mines.
“We were finally able to move the needle in the same Republican-controlled Legislature we’ve had for the past eight years,” Evers said at Wednesday’s budget signing at the Capitol.
After the budget signing, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, downplayed the possibility of any attempts at overriding the vetoes. He said two areas Republicans might consider are the education funding increase and another veto that removed funding to implement work requirements and drug screening for FoodShare recipients.
A veto override would require the support of two-thirds of the members in both the Assembly and Senate. Republicans lack such majorities in both chambers and would need some Democratic support.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, also blasted Evers’ vetoes, specifically knocking the work requirement veto.
“This conservative budget crafted by the Republican Legislature deserved to be signed into law, but without the political, partial vetoes,” Vos said in a statement. “These vetoes remove dollars from important programs, give more spending authority to government bureaucrats, and allow people to cheat the system by not following the welfare reforms we passed.”
In all, the budget will cut income taxes for most earners, raise hundreds of millions of dollars to fund transportation and K-12 public education and pump about $200 million more into the state’s Medicaid program.
Vetoes by the governor also reduce the amount of money transferred from the general to the transportation fund and keeps in place current fees for heavy trucks, which were set to decrease from as much as $155 to $100 under the Republican plan for trucks weighing under 10,000 pounds.
Title fees, currently $69.50, will increase by $95, amounting to $164.50. Vehicle registration fees for most drivers, currently $75, will increase by $10.
Another one of the governor’s vetoes would use state funds from a $14.7 billion federal settlement with Volkswagen over allegations it cheated on emissions tests to provide $10 million for electric vehicle charging stations. Republicans wanted the funds to be used for the replacement of school buses.
The governor raised a certain category of K-12 education aid to $742 per student a year, costing $87 million more than what Republicans passed. Current law sets the annual amount at $630 and Republicans wanted to delete that number and increase the per pupil amount to $679. But Evers was able to un-delete part of the number “$630” with his partial veto and add $63 to $679 to create the new amount.
The move comes after the Wisconsin Association of School Boards suggested earlier in the week Evers use his partial veto authority to raise an additional $17 million on top of what the GOP plan provided for schools.
The governor reduced K-12 spending in other areas, in one instance by striking about $18 million in grant funding to schools to purchase personal computers. With Evers’ vetoes, new spending on public education amounts to about $570 million, as opposed to $505 million under the original Republican plan, according to the governor’s office. New spending for special education amounts to $97 million, increasing the state reimbursement rate to 30% by 2020.
Despite increases in education spending, the budget Evers signed falls short of his goals for the state to provide two-thirds of school funding and to rewrite the school-aid formula to deliver more funding to high poverty and rural school districts. Evers was unable to find a way using his partial veto authority to increase funding for special education.
Evers had originally proposed an influx of $1.4 billion over two years, which included a $606 million increase for special education.
Republicans offered only limited criticism of the education spending increase. Fitzgerald said he was concerned about the veto method, but was more disturbed by WASB suggesting vetoes publicly.
“(Evers) basically signed a Republican version of the budget today,” Fitzgerald said. “There’s a list of items (Evers changed), but none of them jump out at me so significant that I think you could make the case that he really changed the document that we passed.”
