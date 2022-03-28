Without trading Davante Adams, Brian Gutekunst says Packers reached point where ‘it was going to be difficult to put them team we wanted’ around Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst could have played hardball with Davante Adams, just as the Green Bay Packers general manager had essentially done with his disgruntled future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, a year earlier.

Just as he had steadfastly refused to trade Rodgers during his 2021 offseason of discontent — even after Rodgers’ unhappiness spilled into the public eye on draft day — or even take calls from potential suitors to hear what they might offer for his star quarterback, Gutekunst could have told his franchise-tagged wide receiver that the Packers needed their two-time first-team All-Pro pass catcher back in 2022 and ignored trade offers for him. If that meant Adams would stay away from the offseason program and training camp, or even miss games once the regular season began, so be it.

In the end, though, Gutekunst said Monday that the Rodgers ordeal and the Adams quandary were different. And so, Gutekunst decided that the Packers needed the $20.1 million of salary-cap space that was allocated to Adams’ franchise tag, and he came to believe that Adams was just as stubborn about his desire to play elsewhere. That’s how Adams wound up being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17 for first- and second-round picks in next month’s NFL Draft.

“If we continued down the road we were (with Adams), it was going to be difficult to put the team we wanted to put around Aaron and everybody,” Gutekunst said during a Q&A session with a small group of reporters at the annual NFL Meetings at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday. “So I think (Rodgers and Adams were) two different situations. But we wish him the best and his family the best. Ultimately, this is what he wanted.”

Calling the trade one of the “tough decisions” he has to make as GM and admitting it would be a “hard thing to move on from,” Gutekunst insisted that the trade “was what was best for the organization and Davante moving forward.” With the cap room Adams’ departure created, the Packers were able to re-sign cornerback Rasul Douglas and tight end Robert Tonyan and add run-stuffing defensive tackle Jarran Reed. It also left them with enough cap space to operate despite having re-signed All-Pro inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell to a five-year, $50 million deal shortly before the Adams trade.

Gutekunst said he didn’t necessarily know for sure that the team would have to move on from Adams during the 2021 season, when Adams set single-season franchise records for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) while adding 11 touchdowns. Rather, it was in postseason exit interviews that it became clear to Gutekunst and the organization that Adams, having played out the final year of the four-year, $58 million extension he signed in December 2017, was understandably frustrated that a new extension hadn’t been worked out and that franchise-tagging him would create all kinds of acrimony.

Asked if he had any regrets over how he or chief contract negotiator Russ Ball handled contract talks, Gutekunst didn’t say yes or no, replying, “I felt really good about the communication with Davante and his agents before the season, through the season and after. Again, Russ does a great job doing that and it was very straightforward, open and honest throughout the whole process."

At the same time, Gutekunst admitted that despite having four selections in the first 60 picks (Nos. 22 and 28 in the first round, Nos. 53 and 59 in the second), Adams will be difficult to replace. Since the start of the 2016 season, Adams has caught more passes (581) for more yards (7,192) and more touchdowns (69) than any other wide receiver in the league.

Meanwhile, with Allen Lazard yet to sign his restricted free-agent tender and Malik Taylor yet to sign his exclusive rights free agent tender, the four wide receivers currently on the Packers roster are Randall Cobb, Juwann Winfree, Amari Rodgers and Rico Gafford.

“He's a special player, a special man that we're going to miss here,” Gutekunst said of Adams. “But at the same time, I feel really good about what we have coming back, the team we have. And we're going to see what we can add to it over the next few months.

“You never really replace a guy like Davante Adams. It's going to be more cumulative and how the whole team steps up and plays and what we can add to that. So getting the two picks and having four picks in the top 59 I think gives us a little bit of ammunition to try to make a difference there a little bit.”

Gutekunst also addressed a myriad of other offseason topics, including:

• On Rodgers’ decision to return for an 18th season and the likelihood of the 38-year-old now retiring as a Packer: “We'd certainly like (him) to. I think that's certainly one of the goals. I don't want to speak for him, but I think that was kind of part of the scenario we thought when we went through this process.”

• On cornerback depth with Douglas returning and former first-round picks Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes atop the depth chart: “I really like the versatility of our corner group. ... I think quite frankly, our entire corner group that we have right now probably could play both inside and out. With Ja, he’s going to go where some of the receivers are going to go. He’s going to follow some of those guys in different packages. He can do everything. It’s a nice luxury for us to have.”

• On bringing back Campbell, who was a steal last June on a one-year, $2 million deal: “(We’re) really excited to see his growth from Year 1 to Year 2. What a story that is, him coming in when he did. Not only to a new team but taking over a little bit of a new position at the ‘Mike’ (linebacker), making calls and things like that, and watching him just explode onto the scene. He was such a big difference for our football team, so we’re excited to have him for Year 2. … He’s certainly a big part of where we’re going. It’ll be really interesting (to see) our whole group grow, because we have a lot of returning players on defense. So, we’re excited about that.”

• On splitting up the Smith Bros. by cutting Za’Darius and extending Preston, with Za’Darius joining the rival Minnesota Vikings: “Again, another really tough decision. We really thank ‘Z’ for what he’s done for our organization for the past couple years. That was a big addition to our defense when we kicked off ’19. But I think obviously that nasty word, salary cap, drives a lot of decisions. I think with the emergence of Rashan (Gary) and Preston playing so well last year, I think those things came into play.”

• On wanting to sign Alexander, who is set to play on his fifth-year option year as a 2018 first-round pick, to an extension: “I mean, we’d love to. We’ll kind of see how that goes. He’s such a big part of what we’re doing, he’s been such a good player for us since the day he kind of arrived. We’d love for that to happen. Certainly, we’ve been in communication with his representation and we will continue to be as we go through the year.”

• On what the team will do at right tackle after releasing veteran Billy Turner in a cost-cutting move: “I think, again, the salary cap thing played a big part in that. Billy was a warrior for us. Can’t say enough good things about Billy and what he’s done for us since we picked him up. We had some young offensive linemen start to emerge (last season). Again, another tough decision but one we thought was right for the for the organization.”

Packers lose out on 2024 NFL Draft

With Lambeau Field, Titletown and the new Resch Expo convention center near the stadium, the Packers thought they made a very strong pitch for the 2024 NFL Draft to come to Green Bay. Turns out, the NFL liked the Detroit metro area’s pitch better — and awarded the hosting opportunity instead to the Detroit Lions at the NFL Meetings on Monday.

This year’s draft is set to be held in Las Vegas, with the 2023 event set for Kansas City. Since moving the event out of New York City, the NFL Draft has traveled to Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville and Cleveland. The Packers were hoping Green Bay could join that list, believing the hosting opportunity would in part defray the losses local businesses had suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic and would make up for having the team’s ninth home game in 2022 moved to London for an international series game.

Green Bay, Washington D.C. and Detroit were the three finalists.

"The Packers and the event's community supporters remain optimistic that Green Bay will have the opportunity to host the NFL Draft in the near future," team president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. "We will continue to work with Discover Green Bay and our other partners in the effort to update our bid details and continue our dialogue with NFL officials so they remain excited about our community's plan to host this significant event. The NFL Draft would draw fans to the area from around the country and proudly display the NFL's storied history to football fans around the world, while highlighting the uniqueness of Green Bay."

