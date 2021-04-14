WNBA: League begins its 25th season with a second virtual draft

What local players are being considered?

UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere is in line to become the fifth UCLA player drafted in the last four years after finishing her career with 1,888 points — fourth-most in program history — and two Associated Press All-American honors.

The forward was a possible top-five pick early in the year but has dropped to the late first round in mock drafts from Bleacher Report (10th to the Sparks), ESPN (11th to the Storm) and CBS (12th to the Aces). As a 6-foot forward, Onyenwere doesn’t quite have the skill of a guard but lacks the size for a post player at the next level. What makes her an intriguing prospect is her athleticism and work ethic.

“She could be one of if not the best athlete in the draft,” Lobo said. “I think she can be impactful not only in her rookie year, but I think she is one of the players who can be impactful for her team in years to come.”

What are the Sparks looking for?