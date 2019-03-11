CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire woman who was driving drunk with three times the legal limit has been charged with her fifth OWI offense.
Gloria J. Howell, 62, 4207 Cooper Ave., was charged Monday in Chippewa County Court. She will return to court March 12.
According to the criminal complaint, the Lake Hallie Police Department received a call about a disorderly female on Jan. 31. The officer found the woman’s vehicle stuck in a ditch near a snow bank.
Howell failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test showed she had a .24 blood-alcohol content.
Online court records show she was convicted in 2012 of her fourth drunk-driving offense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.