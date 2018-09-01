THIS WEEK’S MATCHES
The Blue Devils (0-0, 0-0 WIAC) open the 2018 season under first year coach Mandy Trautmann by traveling west to the Oregon Trail Tournament. The tournament is held at three different schools in the state of Oregon. Stout will open first day play at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore., Friday, Aug. 31 when they face Whitman College at 12 p.m. (PT) and host Pacific University at 7:30 p.m. (PT). The Blue Devils will compete at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Sept. 1 and will take on Willamette University at 10 a.m. (PT) and host Lewis and Clark at 12:30 p.m.
BLUE DEVILS LAST TIME OUT
The Blue Devils lost 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-16) at UW-Whitewater, Oct. 31 in the first round of the WIAC Championship. Stout’s Kennedy Strain finished with seven kills and Ashley Pratt had six kills, wrapping up her career with 1135 kills, finishing seventh on Stout’s all-time kills list. Pratt finished the season with 209 kills..—UW-Whitewater Story and Stats
THE BLUE DEVILS IN 2017
Junior middle hitter Kennedy Strain leads the Blue Devils, and is averaging a team-best 2.84 kills per set, 10th in the WIAC, and has put down 23 solo blocks along with 49 block assists for 72 total blocks. Strain had a season-best 20 kills against Minn-Morris. Freshman Amber Ripley is averaging 2.33 kills, and fellow freshman Emili Cain is averaging 2.03 kills. Ashley Pratt is averaging 2.25 kills, getting 16 against Minn-Morris. Setter Jessica DuVal is fourth in the WIAC in assists with 8.87, and had a career-best 55 vs. Morris. Steph Cannon is averaging 4.99 digs per set, good for fourth in the WIAC. Cannon recorded a career-best 44 digs against Morris, four short of the school individual match record.—Statistics
A LOOK AT STOUT
The Blue Devils return all-conference picks Kennedy Strain and Steph Cannon, who both garnered honorable mention honors. Strain, a senior middle hitter,, led the Blue Devils in kills, averaging 2.82 kills per set, tallying 302 total, and ranks 10th in the WIAC in kills per set. She ranks eighth in the conference in hitting percentage, hitting at a .255 clip. On the block, Strain finished with 23 solo blocks and 49 block assists for 79 total She averaged 0.67 per set. Eighteen times this season, Strain finished with double-digit kills, with a season-high 20 in a 3-2 win over Minnesota-Morris.
After sitting out the 2016 season, Cannon, a junior, made the switch from hitter to back-row specialist, wearing the libero shirt for the majority of games and was chosen to the all-conference team as a libero. Cannon, who was also selected to the all-defensive team, finished the year with 548 digs, a mark that is fifth on the UW-Stout all-time singles seasons list. Cannon ranked fourth in the WIAC in digs, averaging 4.98 per set. Cannon threatened the school single match digs record, recording 44 digs against Minnesota-Morris. The school record is 48. Cannon 11 times exceeded 20 digs in a single match and four times had 30 or more digs.
The Blue Devils return senior Emily Bialka, who switched from setter to hitter last season.Jessica DuVal returns after two years as the starting setter. Amber Ripley made an impression as a freshman hitter.—Complete 2018 Season Preview
THE OREGON TRAIL
Whitman College: Whitman finished the season at 9-12-0 overall. Their 9-7 conference mark was the best since the 2012 season … Before injuries took their toll in the season’s final two matches, the squad had been rolling through an 8-2 stretch that included three-match and four-match win streaks. The Blues return Kalli Dickey, who was the conference freshman player of the year after recording 183 kills.
Pacific University: The Boxers posted a 17-7 overall and 10-6 mark in the Northwest Conference mark en route to a third-place conference finish. The 17 wins are the most in the NCAA-era for Pacific volleyball, eclipsing the old mark of 14 set by the 2016 and 2007 squad. One of the wins was a straight-set win at No. 25 Pacific Lutheran, who won the regular season title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. It marks the second-straight year that the Boxers had won in Tacoma. After a season opening loss, Pacific went on a 11-match winning streak.
Willamette University: Then freshman Jaiden Mason was one of the top all-around players in the NWC last season. She ranked first for the Bearcats with 165 kills, 406 assists and 23 service aces. She was second in the team with 266 digs. She also earned 40 total blocks. She attained a .161 hitting percentage. The Bearcat returners will get a bit of jump on the rest of the teams when they play three matches in Costa Rica between Aug. 8-15. Willamette finished the 2017 season at 8-16 overall, 5-11 in NWC play
Lewis & Clark College: Emily Hayes is in somewhat of the same situation as Blue Devil head coach Mandy Trautmann. Hayes joined the Lewis & Clark staff as an assistant coach for the 2017 season and became head coach in the spring after Stacie Gordon resigned. The Pioneers went 2-21 last season overall, 1-15 in league play. Kortney Meyer set new career-high totals in four main categories and was selected to the All-Northwest Conference teamHonorable Mention. Meyer set new single-season career highs with 255 kills, 20 assists, 200 digs and 27 aces. She ranked fifth in the NWC in total kills.
PRESEASON POLLS
The Blue Devils were picked to finish sixth in a preseason poll conducted by league coaches and sports information directors. UW-Whitewater is projected to finish first, UW-Eau Claire second, UW-Oshkosh third, UW-La Crosse fourth, UW-Stevens Point fifth, UW-Stout sixth, UW-Platteville seventh and UW-River Falls eighth.—2018 WIAC Preseason Poll
UW-STOUT COACH MANDY TRAUTMANN
Coach Mandy Trautmann (0-0) begins her first season as the head coach of the Blue Devils. Trautmann took over the Blue Devils after a season as an assistant coach. Prior to coming to Stout, Trautmann was the team captain for UW-Oshkosh in 2015, a season the Titans captured the WIAC regular season championship. Trautmann was a two-time first team all-WIAC selection in 2014 and 2015, and an honorable mention choice in 2013. She was named to the all-WIAC defensive team in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
QUICK HITS
The Blue Devils have two seniors, six juniors, four sophomores and seven freshmen on the 2018 roster...assistant coach Pam Schroeder begins her 15th season with the Blue Devils, matching hockey assistant coach Greg Slupe as the longest current assistant coaching tenure with a Stout program...
DOWN THE ROAD
Stout will travel to UW-Oshkosh to participate in the UW-Oshkosh Pizza Hut Classic. The Blue Devils will take on Martin Luther College, Friday, Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m.. On Saturday, Sept. 8, Stout will meet Wisconsin Lutheran College at 9:30 a.m. and St. Norbert College at 1:30 p.m. The Blue Devils will travel to Minnesota-Morris, Tuesday, Sept. 11.
