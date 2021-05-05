EFFECTIVE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: Chippewa Humane is closed to the public. We are open for adoptions by appointment only with... View on PetFinder
Menomonie native and University of Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke is signing with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent.
An Eau Claire woman convicted of selling drugs from her home will serve two years in prison.
A neighboring school district’s change in policy will not immediately impact the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.
A Cornell man has been arrested after he led police on a high-speed chase through Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie.
The Chi-Hi softball team opened the season with a bang on Thursday, scoring two lopsided victories over Menomonie at Casper Park by scores of …
Brooklyn Sandvig's first high school varsity track and field meet was an eye opener as the sophomore set two school records for Chi-Hi in a Big Rivers Conference meet.
A favorite Chippewa County summer spot is back up and running, this time with a new look and new owners behind the helm.
Two league sources told the State Journal Thursday afternoon that Aaron Rodgers’ unhappiness has been festering for a while, despite Rodgers putting together his third MVP season last year in response to the team’s first-round selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.
A costly line of miscommunication may award a large amount of money to a guilty party.
The Bloomer softball team split two games on Saturday at its home tournament, opening the day with an 18-1 win over Menomonie in five innings before falling to Baldwin-Woodville 10-0 in six innings.
