Oscar Bjork. Born April 14, 1886. Entered the service in Chippewa Falls, Wis., April 6, 1917, as a private in Co. A, 4th Wis. Inf. Trained at Camp Douglas, Wis., and Camp McArthur, Waco, Texas. Transferred to the 1 Truck Co., 107th Motor Supply Train, 32nd Div. Sailed in January 1918. With Army of Occupation in Germany. Returned to the U.S. and was mustered out May 29, 1919.