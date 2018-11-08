Many young men from Chippewa County served their country proudly during WW1.
We have been fortunate to have a few artifacts that originally belonged to one of these men, Oscar Bjork, that have been donated to the Historical Society.
On January 24, 1918, Oscar sailed out of New Jersey on board the Tuscania, a luxury liner that had been refitted as a troopship. It carried approximately 384 crew members and 2,013 army personnel, including many soldiers from the Chippewa Falls area. On the bitterly cold evening of February 5th, it was torpedoed by a German submarine and sank only a few miles off the coast of Northern Ireland. About 210 of the crew and troops were lost.
The wreck of the Tuscania lies between Scotland’s Islay Island and Northern Ireland’s Rathlin Island under 330 feet of water. Many of the soldiers on board were saved and cared for by local people.
Fortunately, Oscar survived this ordeal and we are grateful to have been given his Tuscania Survivors Certificate and his Roster of the Wisconsin Tuscania Survivors Club along with his uniform. In the Roster he is listed as Vice President of the Club.
The following is an article that ran in the Chippewa Herald six days after the Tuscania was torpedoed:
Chippewa Herald
Feb. 11, 1918
All But One From Chippewa Accounted For
All those from Chippewa County who were on board the Tuscania
have now been officially accounted for except the following whom it is still
believed are safe:
Clair Metzenbauer, Route 1
Earl Weisenberger, Jim Falls
Fred Duxbury
The relatives of the above had received no word from Washington up to the time of going to press. A dispatch was received this morning from Washington that stated that all Chippewa area men except Metzenbauer had been accounted for.
List of the Saved: Peter Pangborn, Everett Hale, Raymond Wilmarth, Henry Schmidtmeyer, Francis Loughrea, Edwin Bushland, Signard Simonson, George Shaw, Barney McMahon, Edward Paul, Charles Pregent, William Sweeney, Rudolph Stone, Erick Benz, Richard Thornton, Nathan McIntyre, William Gereau, Ernest Morency, Oscar Bjork, Leo Corneiller, Walter English, Guy Wiseman, Ingwald Hanson, Clarence Mitchell, George Borgenheimer ,Mike Cosgrove, Louis Hartman, Edmund Yell, Hans Christenson, Forrest Tapper, George Stengel, William Olson and Hilton Doege.
Sadly, according to the WW1 Honor Roll Book for Chippewa County the following three young men from Chippewa County drowned that day:
Claire Metzenbauer, Earl Weisenberger and Art Harvey.
Veteran’s Day 2018 marks the 100-year anniversary of the end of WW1. The Armistice with Germany went in effect at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.
