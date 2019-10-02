COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Nebraska DL suspended
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis has been suspended for the game against Northwestern on Saturday for striking an Ohio State player in violation of the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy.
The Big Ten announced the suspension on Wednesday and also issued a public reprimand.
The conference said Davis struck an Ohio State player near the 9:18 mark of the first quarter last Saturday. No penalty was called.
Big Ten policy says the conference “expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said in a statement he supports the discipline.
TENNESSEE LB ISSUES APOLOGY: Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks has issued an apology through the school after video was releases showing him cursing and saying that “where I’m from, we shoot at cops” during his arrest last month following a traffic stop.
Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt said Wednesday at the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference that the team has “addressed the matter internally.” Pruitt added that “Jeremy’s comments and behavior were unacceptable.”
Banks was arrested Sept. 15 after a records check during a traffic stop just before 4 a.m. revealed he had an active warrant for failure to appear on an earlier charge of driving with a suspended license.
In video footage of the arrest released Tuesday, Banks at one point says, “where I’m from, we shoot at cops.” At another point, Banks says he should have run and tested “you all’s speed.” Knoxville television station WBIR first broadcast the footage of Banks’ arrest.
After the video was made public, Banks said in a statement Tuesday night that “I am embarrassed by my actions that night.” The sophomore from Cordova, Tenn., added that “I promise to be a better representative for the University of Tennessee moving forward.”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Winson is Big Ten preseason POY
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Michigan State guard Cassius Winston is the unanimous pick for Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.
The vote by media announced Wednesday was hardly a surprise considering Winston was selected Big Ten Player of the Year last season. He averaged 18.8 points and 7.5 assists as a junior while leading the Spartans to the Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships and the Final Four.
Maryland’s Anthony Cowan Jr. and Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson were unanimous picks for the preseason all-conference team along with Winston. Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp, Maryland’s Jalen Smith, Michigan’s Zavier Simpson, Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman, Penn State’s Lamar Stevens and Purdue’s Nojel Eastern were also selected.
NBA
Lee adds to Knicks collection
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — Writer-director Spike Lee added to his New York Knicks collection by purchasing 13 items associated with his favorite team in a recent auction.
The family of late Knicks coach Red Holzman sold off 35 items that netted $319,341, according to SCP Auctions, which handled last week’s sale.
Among Lee’s acquisitions was the used original net from Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals, won by the Knicks, and Holzman’s NBA coach of the year trophy that season.
Lee paid $69,184 for the net and $31,517 for the trophy, according to the auction house in Laguna Niguel, California.
Lee attended Game 7 at Madison Square Garden as a 13-year-old.
“It was a memory I will never forget,” he said in a statement from SCP Auctions. “Willis Reed coming back and the Garden went nuts. It was a very special moment in Knicks history.”
Holzman’s championship ring from 1970 went to a bidder for $107,482.
GOLF
Koepka undergoes stem cell treatemen
LAS VEGAS — Brooks Koepka spent the majority of his short offseason recovering from stem cell treatment on his left knee.
Koepka returns to competition at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, with the No. 1 player in the world giving Las Vegas its strongest field in more than 15 years. His big surprise Wednesday was revealing he had the stem cell treatment on his patella the day after the PGA Tour season ended at the Tour Championship.
Koepka says it had been bugging him since March. He says he took three to four weeks of rehabilitation and is excited about finally feeling whole again. Even with an aching knee, his three victories included the PGA Championship for his fourth major and his first World Golf Championship.
NHL
Coyotes sign Kuemper
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed goalie Darcy Kuemper to a two-year contract extension with an average annual salary of $4.5 million.
The deal announced Wednesday would keep Kuemper in the desert through the 2021-22 season.
The 29-year-old Kuemper had been a career backup until Arizona’s No. 1 goalie Antti Raanta suffered a season-ending injury last year.
Kuemper was 27-20-8 with a 2.33 goals-against average and .925 save percentage. He went 22-9-6 with a 2.05 goals-against average after January as the Coyotes made a playoff push. Arizona fell four points short of the final Western Conference playoff spot.
Kuemper is expected to share time with Raanta this season.
