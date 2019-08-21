NFL
Packers' Moore cited in crash
HOBART, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver J'Mon Moore has been cited for driving too fast for conditions after he lost control of his car in heavy rainfall and collided with a pickup truck.
A police report says Moore was driving in the village of Hobart on Friday when his Mercedes Benz spun out and crossed the grass median on State Highway 29, colliding with the oncoming truck.
The 24-year-old Moore wasn't hurt. He posted a video of his damaged car on Instagram and told the Green Bay Press-Gazette the crash was "pretty bad" and scary.
The truck's driver was taken to a hospital and plans to meet with a doctor to determine the extent of his injuries.
It's Moore's second year with the Packers. He is looking to stay with the team in a crowded field of wide receivers.
He could be fined between $40 and $300 for the citation. The report did not say how fast Moore was driving.
DOLPHINS BREAK GROUND ON NEW COMPLEX: The Miami Dolphins have broken ground on a $135 million training complex next to their stadium in north Miami-Dade County.
The Dolphins' training headquarters have been in Davie in Broward County since 1993, and they're moving 8 miles south.
"Nobody ever won a Super Bowl training in Davie," Miami Gardens mayor Oliver Gilbert said to laughter at the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday. The Dolphins' most recent Super Bowl title came in the 1973 season.
Their new complex, scheduled to open in early 2021, will be nearly 25 percent larger than the team's current home. It will include a two-story weight room, an outdoor practice area with two natural-grass fields, and an indoor practice field.
NBC TO USE SKYCAM: NBC will use a Skycam as its primary camera during the preseason game Sunday between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.
The network received plenty of critical reviews the last time it tried this for a Thursday night game between the Steelers and Titans.
"Sunday Night Football" executive producer Fred Gaudelli is willing to try again after refining some things.
The camera will be approximately 50 feet above the ground and perpendicular to the line of scrimmage. Skycams are normally 22 feet above the ground and positioned behind the offense or defense.
Gaudelli said the new angle was first used for Notre Dame's spring game and he hopes that the new view gets better feedback.
NHL
Guerin hired as Wild GM
The Minnesota Wild have hired Bill Guerin, who won two Stanley Cups as a player and two more titles in the front office with the Pittsburgh Penguins, as their new general manager.
Guerin was announced Wednesday as the fourth GM in the team's 19-year history, three weeks after predecessor Paul Fenton was fired by owner Craig Leipold. Guerin spent the last five seasons as assistant general manager of the Penguins, who won consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. He worked three years in player development prior to that for the club he skated for in the final two of his 18 seasons as an NHL player. He was on Pittsburgh's title-winning team in 2009.
The 48-year-old Guerin had 429 goals and 427 assists in 1,263 career games with eight different teams. He also won a Stanley Cup in 1995 with the New Jersey Devils.
NBA
Bird changes mural in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Larry Bird likes the mural but not the tats.
An artist says she'll remove most tattoos from a large painting of the former NBA star on an Indianapolis multi-family residence. The tattoos include two rabbits mating on his right arm and a spider web on a shoulder.
Artist Jules Muck says she was just trying to be funny. The mural is a replica of Bird's appearance on a 1977 Sports Illustrated cover when he played college ball for Indiana State.
Bird's attorney, Gary Sallee, says the former Indiana Pacers executive "needs to protect" his brand and "doesn't want to be seen as a tattooed guy."
Muck tells the Indianapolis Star that an "Indiana" tattoo will remain on Bird's arm in the mural.
SOCCER
Messi may be back by weekend
BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi was back in full training again on Wednesday and may be fit to face Real Betis in the Spanish league on Sunday.
Messi had been training separately from the squad since injuring his right calf in the preseason.
He missed the team's 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the league opener on Friday.
Barcelona has not said how long it expects Messi to be sidelined.
Coach Ernesto Valverde is also dealing with injuries to forwards Luiz Suárez and Ousmane Dembele.
Dembele is certain to miss Sunday's match at the Camp Nou because of a left thigh injury that should keep him out for about five weeks.
Suárez also isn't likely to play this weekend because of a muscle injury sustained before halftime of Friday's game in Bilbao.
Two-time defending champion Barcelona hadn't loss a league opener in 10 seasons.
