MLB
Brewers have win streak snapped
MILWAUKEE — The Texas Rangers’ offensive futility tour continues.
But as long as Mike Minor is on the mound, they still have a chance.
Minor did about all you could ask of a pitcher Sunday afternoon as the Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 1-0 win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. The Brewers had won five straight games.
After the Rangers grabbed a 1-0 lead on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s sacrifice fly to right, which scored Willie Calhoun in the seventh, Minor shut the Brewers down in his next two frames.
Two of the Brewers’ four hits came in the seventh inning, including an infield hit with two outs but Minor induced a harmless groundout to end the inning. Ryan Braun had two hits for Milwaukee.
A lead-off double in the eighth by Hernan Perez didn’t faze Minor either. He struck out pinch-hitter Christian Yelich before retiring the top of the order with a ground out and fly out.
NFL
Vikings trade for kicker
The Minnesota Vikings have a new kicker, and possibly a new punter.
Kaare Vedvik, a second-year pro from Norway, was acquired in a trade with the Ravens for a draft pick, the Ravens announced on Sunday, pending a physical. The Vikings sent a 2020 fifth-round pick to Baltimore, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, for Vedvik, who displayed impressive kicking and punting during a recent preseason game.
The trade comes as incumbent kicker Dan Bailey, who signed a one-year deal in March, has suffered through an uneven training camp. Bailey made all four extra-point attempts during Friday's preseason opener in New Orleans. The Vikings also seek improvement out of punter Matt Wile, who is the team's holder.
Head coach Mike Zimmer declined to discuss the trade Sunday.
"If we indeed made a trade, it's to try and get better guys," Zimmer said.
Timing of the Vikings' field goal operation has been inconsistent, according to Zimmer.
"Honestly, I really like Dan Bailey," Zimmer said. "He's a very professional, mature kid. We've been having some issues with the snap, hold and kick kind of thing. Having two long snappers, I think that's adding to it a little bit. We're working on holding quite a bit."
Vedvik is coming off a clean exhibition opener for the Ravens on Thursday, when he made all four of his field goal tries, including a long of 55 yards. He also booted two punts averaging 55.5 yards.
Vedvik, 25, was sidelined last season after he was assaulted in East Baltimore on Aug. 31, leaving facial and head injuries.
TENNIS
Williams injured in Rogers Cup
TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years when Serena Williams retired because of an injury on Sunday.
Andreescu was up 3-1 in the first set when Williams called for a medical timeout.
Less than a minute later, the chair umpire announced that Williams was retiring from the match, handing Andreescu her second WTA Premier title of the season.
The tournament's final lasted only 16 minutes before Williams withdrew.
After the chair umpire announced Williams' retirement, the former world No. 1 started to cry on her bench. Andreescu went over to comfort her, hugging her and telling Williams how much she admires the 23-time Grand Slam winner.
"I'm not a crier, but, thank you guys," said Williams as she choked back tears after accepting the second-place check. "I'm sorry I couldn't do it today. I tried but I just couldn't do it."
Williams' retirement was the last of several high-profile injuries at this year's Rogers Cup. Fourth-seeded Simona Halep withdrew from her quarterfinal matchup with Marie Bouzkova. On the men's side, Milos Raonic retired after two sets against Felix Auger-Aliassime in a much-anticipated all-Canadian matchup. No. 16 seed Gael Monfils then withdrew before his semifinal against world No. 1 Rafael Nadal.
The 19-year-old Andreescu, from nearby Mississauga, Ontario, has victories over seven of the top 10 players in the world. Her world ranking will rise from 27th to 14th on Monday. Her previous high was 22nd.
GOLF
Hur claims LPGA victory
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Mi Jung Hur won her third LPGA Tour title with a brilliant final round at the Ladies Scottish Open on Sunday.
The South Korean carded a closing 5-under 66 in wet conditions at The Renaissance Club to finish 20-under 264, four shots ahead of compatriot Jeongeun Lee6 (70) and Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn (71).
After playing the first eight holes in 1-over par, Hur had four straight birdies from the ninth and also birdied Nos. 16 and 18 in a back nine of 31 to secure her first win since 2014.
"Honestly I don't like links courses but after this week I love it," Hur told Sky Sports. "It was really tough today with the rain but my caddie Gary is from Scotland and he helped me a lot on the course."
Hur shot a 62 in the second round, taking just 24 putts.
Lee6, a newcomer to links golf, won the U.S. Women's Open in June in South Carolina.
Overnight leader Jutanugarn had been trying to follow her sister with a Ladies Scottish Open victory after Ariya Jutanugarn won last year at Gullane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.