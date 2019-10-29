NFL
Williams ends holdout with Redskins
WASHINGTON — A person with knowledge of the situation says left tackle Trent Williams has reported to the Washington Redskins, ending his lengthy holdout.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced Williams’ return. He can be kept off the 53-man roster for up to three weeks after reporting.
Washington did not deal the 31-year-old before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, which prompted Williams’ return. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection needed to be eligible to play at least six regular-season games to accrue a year of his contract and not have it tolled, and his return this week paves the way for that.
Williams had not reported all season because of a dispute with the team over the handling of a medical situation.
DOLPHINS ADD TALIB: The Miami Dolphins have added a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback and Super Bowl champion to their roster before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.
Whether this player plays a down for the Dolphins this season, however, remains to be seen.
The Dolphins acquired injured cornerback Aqib Talib and an undisclosed draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a future pick, the South Florida Sun Sentinel has confirmed. ESPN was the first to report the trade, and says the pick Miami received from Los Angeles is a 2020 fifth-rounder.
The Dolphins will pay Talib, who is on injured reserve after fracturing his ribs, the $4.2 million he is owed for the rest of this season.
The extra draft pick sweetens the deal for Miami, adding to their extensive haul of draft picks they plan to use to kick-start their rebuilding process. Talib could return at some point this season from his injury, but whether that is likely is another story. He is eligible to return from IR in Week 15, so he could play in the final three games of the season.
NBA
Rockets fan charged
HOUSTON — A Houston Rockets fan is charged with punching a New Orleans Pelicans coach at the end of a game between the teams.
Prosecutors charged Manuel Garcia with misdemeanor assault for allegedly punching Pelicans assistant coach Joe Boylan in the face Saturday. His girlfriend was also arrested for allegedly preventing police from getting to Garcia.
Harris County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Nathan Beedle says he won’t speculate on a motive but “we will get to the bottom of this and hold them both accountable for their actions.”
Court records didn’t list attorneys for Garcia or his girlfriend.
The incident comes after an Astros fan was arrested after allegedly slapping a Yankees fan during the American League Championship Series this month in Houston.
GOLF
Love III to join CBS Sports
SHANGHAI — Peter Kostis and Gary McCord are out at CBS Sports. Davis Love III is in.
Sean McManus, the chairman at CBS Sports, announced Tuesday that Love is joining the network as a golf analyst next year. He makes his debut at Torrey Pines in January for the Farmers Insurance Open. McManus described the former PGA champion and two-time Ryder Cup captain as “the perfect fit for CBS.”
Love is playing in the Bermuda Championship this week, and he plans to play the remaining two PGA Tour events this year in Mexico and his home at Sea Island.
“My playing days are not totally over, as I will play select events, but my focus now shifts to broadcasting,” Love said. “I have been fortunate to spend a lot of time with the men and women of CBS Sports, and I look forward to getting started in January.”
That brings Love back to the Masters in a different capacity. CBS airs that, along with the PGA Championship, where Love is exempt for life as a past champion (1997). ESPN has the opening two rounds, and it was not clear if Love planned to play at Harding Park or what he would if he made the cut in San Francisco.
E-SPORTS
Vikings unveil new franchise
The owners of the Minnesota Vikings debuted their new e-sports franchise Tuesday in a hat tip — quite literally — to Norse mythology and their Vikings football brand.
The logo of the new Minnesota Røkkr (pronounced “rocker”) team portrays a menacing figure clad in a horned helmet and shadowed in dark purple, blue and black.
The Røkkr team of gamers is one of a dozen teams that will play in Activision Blizzard’s new e-sports league for its popular first-person shooter game “Call of Duty” early next year. The Minnesota Røkkr will train near the Vikings’ practice facility in Eagan.
“We wanted a name that would be unique. … We also wanted to find ways to create subtle ties to the Vikings,” said Brett Diamond, chief operating officer of WISE Ventures Esports that manages the Røkkr franchise.
The Wilf family who owns the Vikings launched the WISE Ventures investment fund last year. The Wilfs are part of a wave of Minnesota sports team owners that have recently entered into the growing professional video games, or e-sports, world as more sports fans embrace streaming platforms and gaming. The Minnesota Timberwolves along with Minnesota United FC have e-sports teams that play for their video game equivalents.
The Minnesota Røkkr team was announced Tuesday in a video on Twitter with more social media and digital marketing planned as the season ramps up.
Franchise leaders went back and forth with about 50 names before settling on Røkkr, an old Norse word for “twilight” which is commonly associated with Ragnarøkkr, the end of the world or “Twilight of the Gods” in Norse mythology, Diamond said.
