TENNIS
Osaka ousted from US Open
NEW YORK — Naomi Osaka’s 10-match U.S. Open winning streak and title defense are done after she was outplayed in the fourth round by Belinda Bencic and lost 7-5, 6-4 Monday.
Osaka has been wearing a black sleeve on her bothersome left knee and was visited by a trainer after getting broken to trail 3-2 in the second set.
“I was so excited to come on the court. The challenge cannot be bigger (than) against Naomi,” said the 13th-seeded Bencic, who will face No. 23 Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals. “I’m really pleased with how I played and how I managed my nerves in the end.”
The result under the closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium on a rainy afternoon means both defending champions and No. 1 seeds are gone before the quarterfinals at the year’s last Grand Slam tournament.
Last year’s men’s champ, Novak Djokovic, stopped playing in his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka on Sunday night because of a painful left shoulder.
Osaka made her breakthrough at Flushing Meadows in 2018, winning her first major championship by beating Serena Williams in a chaotic final that devolved after Williams got into an extended argument with the chair umpire.
Osaka followed that up with a second consecutive Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open in January. That allowed her to become the first tennis player representing Japan to reach No. 1 in the rankings.
Bencic, who is from Switzerland, showed again that she is a big-match player.
She improved to 3-0 against Osaka this season and now has a tour-leading nine victories over top-10 opponents in 2019. Bencic also is 4-1 over her career against top-ranked players.
NFL
Chiefs sign running back McCoy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are under no preconceptions that the LeSean McCoy they officially signed Monday is the same running back that was a two-time All-Pro with the Philadelphia Eagles.
They don’t need him to be, either.
The Chiefs have a clear-cut starter in Damien Williams and two young, capable backups in second-year pro Darrel Williams and rookie Darwin Thompson.
So whatever McCoy can provide this season after his release by Buffalo is gravy, whether that is on-field production or locker-room leadership.
“I’ve known him a long time, obviously,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “There are not a lot of 31-year-old running backs running around, but he still has great feet and the vision.”
Reid was responsible for drafting McCoy when he was with the Eagles, and the six-time Pro Bowl pick wound up playing his first four seasons for him.
McCoy played two more seasons in Philadelphia after Reid was fired and landed in Kansas City, then spent the past four seasons in Buffalo.
COLTS SIGN HOYER: Brian Hoyer is getting another chance to extend his NFL career: Just two days after being released by the New England Patriots, the Indianapolis Colts have signed the 33-year-old longtime backup to be their No. 2 quarterback a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the Colts had not yet made an announcement. ESPN reported it was a three-year deal worth $12 million.
Hoyer takes over the No. 2 spot from Jacoby Brissett, who became the starter when Andrew Luck abruptly retired Aug. 24.
