SUMMER OLYMPICS
White may participate
NEW YORK — Shaun White is pressing forward with plans to shoot for the Summer Olympics in skateboarding.
White said Tuesday on NBC’s “Today” show that he will compete at world championships in September “and see what happens” before deciding whether to try to earn a spot on the U.S. team for skateboarding’s Olympic debut next summer in Tokyo.
The three-time Olympic snowboarding champion has won five of his 23 X Games medals on the summer side in skateboarding.
But when snowboarding became an Olympic sport, and with no similar option on the Summer Games side, White focused on the Winter Games.
He announced last summer that skateboarding was in his plans but only competed in one contest last year.
Street and park skateboarding are on the 2020 Olympics program, neither of which is considered White’s specialty.
He is expected to focus on the park version, which mixes vertical jumps like those seen on the halfpipe with street features like rails and stairs.
Josh Friedberg, the CEO of USA Skateboarding, said last month “the question we always get is the Shaun White question.”
“The answer is, if anyone can do it, it’s Shaun, but he has a long, hard road in front of him,” Friedberg said.
White, 32, has acknowledged as much, and stopped short of saying Tuesday that he’s all-in for a run at the Olympics.
“I thought, why don’t I test the waters, compete a little and see what happens,” he said. “After that I’ll probably make the big announcement of what I’m going to do.”
NFL
Vikings’ Holton Hill suspended
EAGAN, Minn. — The NFL suspended Vikings cornerback Holton Hill for four games on Tuesday for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
Hill’s suspension — which comes on top of the four-game ban he received for violating the NFL’s rules on performance-enhancing drugs — means he will be out for the Vikings’ first eight games. He is eligible to practice and play in the preseason, but will not be able to play until Nov. 3 against the Chiefs.
The team signed Hill as an undrafted free agent in 2018, giving him more guaranteed money ($75,000) than they’d offered to any undrafted rookie in the Mike Zimmer era. After injuries forced Hill into the lineup, he started three games as a rookie, posting 36 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception last season.
Hill was reportedly suspended from Texas for failing a drug test, and reportedly failed a drug test at the 2018 NFL combine.
CHIEFS EXPECT TYREEK HILL AT CAMP: The biggest questions swirling around the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason centered on Tyreek Hill, and whether their speedy, record-setting wide receiver would be around at all this season.
Turns out he’ll be around for the start of camp.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed Tuesday that Hill would report to Scanlon Hall on the campus of Missouri Western State University with the rest of the veterans on Friday, one week after the NFL said it would not punish him following an investigation into domestic violence involving his 3-year-old son.
Hill has been away from the team since the draft in April, when audio first surfaced in which his then-fiancee, Crystal Espinal, accused him of hurting their son. But an investigation by the Johnson County, Kansas, district attorney resulted in no criminal charges being filed, and a subsequent inquiry by the NFL that included an 8-hour meeting with Hill in Kansas City likewise turned up nothing.
So when the NFL declined to punish Hill, the Chiefs likewise lifted their own suspension.
The Chiefs were negotiating a long-term contract with Hill when the controversy erupted, and it remains to be seen whether that outlook has changed. Hill is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the Chiefs effectively control him for two more years through the franchise tag.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA punishes DePaul
CHICAGO — The NCAA suspended DePaul men’s basketball coach Dave Leitao for the first three games of the regular season Tuesday, saying he should have done more to prevent recruiting violations by his staff.
The NCAA also put the Big East program on three years of probation, issued a $5,000 fine and said an undetermined number of games will be vacated because DePaul put an ineligible player on the floor. An unidentified former associate head coach is also facing a three-year show cause order for his role in the violations.
According to an NCAA infractions committee decision, the associate head coach arranged for the assistant director of basketball operations to live with a prospect to help ensure the player did the work necessary to meet NCAA eligibility requirements. That arrangement violated recruiting rules.
NBA
Suns sign Diallo
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have signed big man Cheick Diallo to a multiyear contract.
Terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not disclosed.
The 22-year-old Diallo played the past three seasons with New Orleans, averaging 6.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 62%. He played in seven playoff games during the Pelicans’ run to the 2018 Western Conference semifinals.
Diallo was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers out of Kansas with the 33rd overall pick of the 2016 NBA draft. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward/center was acquired by New Orleans in a draft night trade.
Born in Mali, Diallo began playing basketball at 13 and moved to the United States at 15 to attend school and play in New York.
