CVGA

Seniors at Bloomer Memorial 6-23-19

Open—Mike River 70, Mark Asplund 73, Matt Asplund 80, Ed Severson 80. Super Senior 65 and Over—Todd Hendrickson 74. Net 1—Rick Larson 70, Dave Jelle 71, Rick Thielen 73, Dennis Dee 74, Ed Kimbro 74, Stan Siudak 75. Net 2—Dean Erickson 63, Phil Larkowski 65, Kem Moran 66, Tom McIlquham 67, Larry McIlquham 77. Net 3—Dave Backen 63, Loren Richards 67, Sean Lester 70, Marlin Morsten 71, Gerald Schiefbein 74.

MLB

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 49 28 .636 —

Tampa Bay 45 33 .577 4½

Boston 42 37 .532 8

Toronto 29 49 .372 20½

Baltimore 22 56 .282 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 50 27 .649 —

Cleveland 42 35 .545 8

Chicago 36 39 .480 13

Detroit 26 47 .356 22

Kansas City 27 51 .346 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 49 30 .620 —

Texas 42 36 .538 6½

Oakland 41 38 .519 8

Los Angeles 38 40 .487 10½

Seattle 35 47 .427 15½

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Boston 1

Cleveland 8, Detroit 3

Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 1

Texas 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 8, Oakland 2

Seattle 13, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, late

Monday’s Games

Toronto (Sanchez 3-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 8-4), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 46 32 .590 —

Philadelphia 39 38 .506 6½

Washington 37 40 .481 8½

New York 37 41 .474 9

Miami 30 46 .395 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 42 35 .545 —

Milwaukee 42 36 .538 ½

St. Louis 40 36 .526 1½

Cincinnati 36 40 .474 5½

Pittsburgh 36 40 .474 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 54 25 .684 —

Colorado 40 37 .519 13

Arizona 39 40 .494 15

San Diego 38 40 .487 15½

San Francisco 33 43 .434 19½

Sunday’s Games

Miami 6, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 11, San Diego 10, 11 innings

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, late

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-5) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-6), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-1) at Arizona (Greinke 8-3), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 7-5) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-7), 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Robinson Leyer to a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Josh Smith to Columbus (IL). Recalled 1B Bobby Bradley from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Carlos Torres for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jose Cisnero from Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded RHP Ben Lively to Arizona for cash. Signed C Wyatt Mascarella to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Cameron Maybin on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Sent RHP Ben Heller to Tampa (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Blake Treinen on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday. Selected the contract of RHP Brian Schlitter from Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Gerson Bautista to Tacoma (PCL). Designated LHP Jesse Biddle for assignment. Selected the contracts of RHPs Matt Carasiti and Mike Wright from Tacoma. Sent RHP Sam Tuivailala to Everett (NWL) for a rehab assignment. Transferred RHP Chasen Bradford to the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Austin Pruitt to Durham (IL). Placed 3B Daniel Robertson and RHP Diego Castillo on the 10-day IL, Robertson retroactive to Friday, and C Anthony Bemboon on the 60-day IL. Recalled LHP Adam Kolarek and RHP Hunter Wood from Durham. Selected the contrat of 3B Michael Brosseau from Durham. Sent LHP Anthony Banda to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioneed RHP Jordan Romano to Buffalo (IL). Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from Buffalo.<

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned 1B Kevin Cron and RHP Ben Lively to Reno (PCL). Recalled 2B Domingo Leyba from Reno. Signed 1B Tristin English, C Lyle Lin, OF Dominic Canzone, LHP Avery Short and 2B Cam Coursey to minor league contracts.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Mike Foltynewicz to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka from Gwinnett. Sent LHP Sean Newcomb to Gwinnett for a rehab assignment. Signed SS Garrett Saunders to a minor league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Rowan Wick to Iowa (PCL). Assigned LHP Tim Collins outright to Iowa. Reinstated RHP Tony Barnette from the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Jacques Pucheu, RHP Jake Gilbert and SS Yan Contreras to minor league contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Jeff Hoffman to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled INF Garrett Hampson from Albuquerque. Signed LHP Matt Whitehouse to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed 1B David Freese on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled C Will Smith from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned OFs Peter O’Brien and Rosell Herrera outright to New Orleans (PCL). Sent 1B Neil Walker to Jupiter (FSL) to a rehab assignment. Signed C Adrian Nieto to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Sent LHP Luis Avilan to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Danny Hrbek to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Edubray Ramos to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Enyel De Los Santos from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Jordan Lyles to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Gerardo Reyes to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHP Chris Paddack from Lake Elsinore (Cal).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Released RHP Trevor Rosenthal. Optioned RHP Joe Ross to Fresno (PCL). Recalled RHPs Austin Voth from Harrisburg (EL) and Kyle McGowin from Fresno.<

BASKETBALL

Women’s NBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Announced the resignation of assistant coach Charmin Smith, to become head coach at the University of California.

