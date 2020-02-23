Zamboni driver plays goalie

Warren Foegele scored twice, Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Wallmark, Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen provided the rest of the offense for Carolina.

"He probably dreams of playing in the National Hockey League," Foegele said of Ayres. "What a moment for him. Something he'll never forget, and something we won't either."

Alexander Kerfoot, Pierre Engvall and John Tavares scored for Toronto, which beat the Hurricanes 8-6 at home on Dec. 23. Kasperi Kapanen and Tyson Barrie picked up two assists each for the Leafs. Frederik Andersen made 41 saves.

Toronto was playing poorly before Mrazek went down with Carolina leading. Things didn't get much better, even though Tavares and Engvall scored on consecutive attempts to make it 4-3 through 40 minutes.

"The reality is that the game really just stayed the same," said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe, whose players mustered just seven shots in the third. "When the goalie switch happened, I talked to the team and said, 'If we don't change how we're playing, they don't even need a goalie. There're no chances, no shots, there's nothing happening.'

"They didn't need a goaltender the way the game was going."