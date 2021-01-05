Zimmer, Vikes seek stability in brace for Kubiak retirement

MINNEAPOLIS — Much like in Mike Zimmer’s first year, the Minnesota Vikings have found themselves with a major improvement project on defense.

Zimmer might have to start his eighth season by hiring yet another offensive coordinator, too, because Gary Kubiak is strongly considering retirement.

“I love Gary Kubiak. He’s an unbelievable person, unbelievable coach, a great ear to me. I love sitting there talking to him. We’re both kind of the same kind of guys,” Zimmer said on Tuesday.

“I know that he’s had some health issues in the past, so it’s always good to take some time and think about where you’re at, mentally and physically. Obviously this year was a major mental and physical drain on all of us, including the players. We’ll just see how all of that unfolds as we move forward.”

Kubiak, who turns 60 on Aug. 15, cut off both of his opportunities as a head coach for health reasons. In his eighth year with Houston, Kubiak suffered a mini-stroke during a game there in 2013, leading to his departure from the Texans.