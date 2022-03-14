Boyceville HS sets regional record, snags silver

MENOMONIE – Boyceville’s High School Science Olympiad team finished as the Science Olympiad West Regional Runner-Up team on Saturday, earning medals in 22 events and scoring a team record low 39 points, breaking the previous team record of 40 points set in 2019.

A record 11 regional championship gold medals were earned by the team, featuring Parker Coombs and Caden Wold in both Bridges and Robo Cross, Becca Wyss and Coombs in Detector Building, Libby Bygd, Ella Holden, and Ali Ruhnke in Experimental Design, Shiloh Wheeldon and Wyss in Forensics, Peter Wheeldon and Wold in both Gravity Vehicle and Ping Pong Parachute, Bygd and Ruhnke in Horticulture, Coombs and Zach Kersten in Trajectory, Luke Becker and Becca Wyss in WIFI Lab, and Kersten and Wyss in Wright Stuff.

Regional runner-up silver medals were earned by Kylie Luedtke and Kaci Fisher in Cell Biology, Becker and Shiloh Wheeldon in Dynamic Planet, Shiloh Wheeldon and Elliona Steves in Green Generation, Peter Wheeldon and Becker in Its About Time, Sydney Garbe and Luedtke in Ornithology, Holden and Becker in Virology, Abigail Bauer and Mackenzie Nelson in WIFI Lab (JV), and Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown in both Bridges (JV) and Gravity Vehicle (JV).

Bronze medals were earned by Shiloh Wheeldon and Holden in Anatomy & Physiology, Becker and Luedtke in Astronomy, Peter Wheeldon, Wyss, and Kersten in Codebusters, Staves and Shiloh Wheeldon in Disease Detectives, and Andrews and Brown in Wright Stuff (JV).

Fourth place medals were earned by Peter Wheeldon and Kersten in Geocaching and Andrews and Brown in Ping Pong Parachute (JV).

“Our students have worked so hard to transfer from the Satellite format to the In-Person tournament format and the hard work is definitely paying off” said Boyceville Head Coach Andy Hamm. “To score only 39 points at a regional tournament and win 11 regional championships is an amazing accomplishment and our students are really excited to see what happens at the state tournament. We have never been this close to Menomonie at the regional tournament at the high school level and it is a testament to the hard work of our students to keep trying to improve and represent Boyceville in a positive way.”

Boyceville would also like to extend a congratulations and thank you to Menomonie High School for hosting the 2022 West Regional Science Olympiad Tournament in person. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi, and Steve Duerst.

Final Team Results – WI West Regional Tournament – HS Division – Varsity Teams Only (Div C)

Rank

School

Score

1

Menomonie

36

2

Boyceville

39

3

Hudson

79

4

Baldwin-Woodville

85

5

New Richmond

110

6

Shell Lake

125

7

Elmwood

152

8

Elk Mound

213

9

Bloomer

246

10

Eleva Strum

251

11

St. Croix Central

271

12

Cadott

300

13

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

308

14

Chippewa Falls

308

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0