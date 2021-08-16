COVID-19 vaccines: On your back-to-school checklist

Dr. Zapata and Dr. Conway also addressed other common questions about the COVID-19 vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and continue to be monitored for their safety. Serious long-term side effects from vaccination are unlikely. Some people experience post-vaccine side effects. These symptoms can be a sign that your body is building protection against COVID-19. Some vaccine side effects include pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, nausea and vomiting, and fever. Side effects are normal and should go away in a few days. It is also common for some people not to experience symptoms -- that’s normal too and your body is still working to build protection.

“One of the most important things to Dr. Zapata and I is that everybody in our state and everybody in our country deserves to be protected against this disease, needs to be protected against this disease, and needs to have an equal opportunity to be protected against this terrible disease,” states Dr. Conway, pediatric infectious disease specialist with UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health.