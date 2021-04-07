CVTC instructor pens open education resource textbook

Among the people involved in the CVTC-led Nursing OER project is Vince Mussehl, CVTC’s director of library services and executive committee member of the state’s open education organization, Community for Open Wisconsin.

“This past summer, I took an OER course with Vince and he had us put together a plan for a textbook,” Simmons said. “I wasn’t planning on actually writing the textbook but thought that I could.”

“The class is funded by the Nursing OER grant,” Mussehl said. “We call it OER 101. It’s meant to inform faculty members of the benefits of OER. It’s only 15 hours long, but it takes some of the fear out of OER and changes their mindset.”

Over a one-year period, 150 people, 37 of them from CVTC, have completed the class, including people from all 16 Wisconsin technical colleges, and people from various parts of the county.

When Simmons decided to go ahead with writing her textbook, it represented a daunting challenge.

“In fall, I was covering for another faculty member who had just retired, plus teaching my own classes,” Simmons said. In addition, she was expecting her second child. “I had a lot going on and knew I had to get it done before my due date in April. I started in the fall about a week after the semester started.”