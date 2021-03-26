CVTC, Stout grad contributes to book on cybersecurity, 'On Thin Ice'

Nyberg and the other authors from “On Thin Ice” receive no royalties from the book, deciding instead to donate them to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Nyberg was invited to take part in the book project because of his long career and familiarity with Apple products, dating back to the days of Apple II, when he was known as “The MacGuy” because he could fix any Apple computer. He kept the nickname when he started his business.

“I’ve been involved with Apple products for over 30 years,” Nyberg said. “Although we focus on Apple at The Mac Guys, I have a broad range of knowledge of computer products as well as computer networking and support and most IT operations. Years of experience and training I received at CVTC, Stout, and now UW-River Falls has helped me build a successful business.”

Nyberg urges people to take the issues raised in the book seriously.

“I’ve always urged business owners to consider having a complete security bundle to best protect their business and assets,” Nyberg said. “Most business owners don’t realize that no matter how secure they think their network is, their employees are essentially inviting hackers into their business through a backdoor. That’s why you need to go the extra mile by providing cybersecurity training for all employees.”

“On Thin Ice” is available through Amazon.com or from Nyberg, whose name and photo appear on the cover of locally distributed copies. Nyberg can be reached at on-thin-ice@themacguys.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0