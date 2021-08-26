DNR announces 2021 hunting season changes in regulations

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the 2021 combined Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet is now available online and will soon be available at license agents and open service centers around the state.

For the second year, the combined regulations pamphlet brings season dates, shooting hours and regulations together in one convenient document.

Early teal and early goose seasons kick off the 2021 hunting season on Sept. 1. There is no longer a Mississippi River duck zone. Instead, the DNR has added an Open Water zone on Lake Michigan. After a multi-year effort by sporting groups to raise the fee and increase crucial funding for waterfowl habitat conservation and restoration, waterfowl stamp fees have changed this season.

Deer hunters throughout the state will have their first opportunity to enjoy the woods with the opening of the 2021 archery and crossbow deer seasons, which run concurrently statewide from Sept. 18 to Jan. 9, 2022. The archery and crossbow seasons are extended to Jan. 31, 2022 in metro sub-units and many counties will offer the antlerless-only holiday hunt between the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available in almost all counties. Check the DNR website for availability.