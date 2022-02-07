DNR extends public comment period on pipeline relocation to March 18

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources today announced the department is extending the public comment period for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement that it has prepared for the proposed relocation of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline. The comment period is being extended by 14 days and will now close on March 18.

The DNR prepared the Draft Environmental Impact Statement to inform decision-makers and the public about the environmental and socioeconomic effects of the proposed relocation and alternatives.

Enbridge has proposed constructing approximately 41 miles of a new 30-inch-diameter crude oil pipeline to relocate its existing Line 5 pipeline outside of tribal lands of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The company also proposes abandoning approximately 20 miles of its existing 30-inch-diameter Line 5 pipeline, including the section that currently crosses the Bad River Reservation.

The department has determined that this extension is reasonable given the complexity of the project, the volume of technical information, the length of the draft Environmental Impact Statement and the public interest in the project.

In total, the public comment period on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement will be 92 days. The department hopes that this extended comment period will provide the public with ample time to review and provide comments on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement.

The public is encouraged to submit written comments on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement by email or regular mail. Submit electronic and hardcopy written comments at any time through Friday, March 18, 2022 to:

Department of Natural Resources

Line 5 EIS Comments (EA/7)

101 South Webster Street, Madison, WI 53707

The DNR will consider all public comments received during the comment period, as well as any other pertinent information that becomes known to the department, and will prepare a Final Environmental Impact Statement. The public will be notified when the Final Environmental Impact Statement is completed. No permit decisions will be made until after the Environmental Impact Statement process is complete.

More information on the proposed project and the Draft Environmental Impact Statement is available on the DNR’s Enbridge Pipeline Projects webpage.

