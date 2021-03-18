Dunn County Optimists honor county youth

Despite the coronavirus limiting many activities, Dunn County youth continue to do amazing things, and the Menomonie Optimist Club continues to honor those achievements through its Youth of the Month program.

Caden Erickson is the honoree from Colfax High School. Caden is a two-sport athlete in baseball and basketball. Only the COVID pandemic could keep him from lettering all four years in baseball, where he earned all-conference, MVP and Best Hitter awards.

Caden is also a leader at Colfax High School, serving as president of the National Honor Society, and vice president of both Student Council and his class. Caden has always loved and performed in both band and choir, winning numerous honors and taking lead roles in school plays.

Caden intends to further his education at Hamline University, where he plans to join the baseball team and pursue a biology major to foster his love of nature and wildlife.

Jasmine Lee, a senior at Menomonie High School, is also an honored Optimist Youth of the Month. Jasmine has been regularly involved in theater productions during high school and has volunteered at the Red Cedar Youth Theater Camp during summers.