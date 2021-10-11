Dunn County youth recognized by Menomonie Optimists

The Menomonie Optimist Club has honored Libby Bygd of Boyceville High School and Emilee Burcham-Scofield of Colfax High School as the September Youth of the Month. Optimists have honored talented and accomplished youth such as these two for the past few decades.

Libby Bygd, a senior at Boyceville High School, is a member of the National Honor Society, has showed leadership as class vice president for three years, and has been a four-year member of Boyceville’s very successful Science Olympiad team. In addition to being a four-year member of the student council, Libby has lettered in volleyball and softball, where she was recognized as all-conference in her junior year. Outside of school she has been part of her church’s mission trips and Youth Choir. She plans to attend a four year college or university—her selection process is just beginning.

Emilee Burcham-Scofield has been a leader at Colfax High School, serving as her class president for three years, student council president in her senior year, a member of the National Honor Society and Letter Club. Faculty at Colfax High School selected her to attend the Wisconsin Leadership Seminar. In addition to a strong academic record, Emilee has lettered in basketball, softball, cross country and bowling, and has been part of the Colfax Science Olympiad team. She has been accepted at several colleges already, and once she makes her final choice, plans to study kinesiology and exercise science.

The Menomonie Optimist Club has served the youth of Dunn County for over 45 years through programs such as Youth of the Month, dictionaries for every third-grade student in the county, scholarships and other youth oriented programs.

