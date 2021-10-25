Get ready for the biggest gala in Dunn County, Jeans & Jewels

The Community Foundation of Dunn County will be hosting its annual charity gala virtually on November 6. The evening will kick off with a pre-show starting at 5:30 pm, followed by a 60-minute live stream program from 6:00-7:00 pm with Menomonie’s Dianna Fiergola of Mainstream Boutique as your Emcee.

The 2021 Jeans & Jewels Charity Gala is sponsored by Silver & Gold Sponsors ($5,000) Mayo Clinic Health System, WESTconsin Credit Union and Mark and Beverly Deyo-Svendsen; and Corporate & Community Leaders ($2,500) 3M and Burstad Insurance Agency. Thank you!

The evening’s festivities will feature a silent auction, a dessert auction and raffle prizes. The silent auction will include premiere items such as a unique fishing experience in the Alaskan wilderness, a ski-trip in Park City, Utah, Culver’s custard for a year, and a wine and food pairing seminar hosted (and donated) by esteemed culinary savant Peter D’souza!

Delectable desserts made by local bakers and bakeries are sure to satiate your sweet tooth. Be the highest bidder to earn first dibs on one of over a dozen locally crafted desserts! Some options will include Peanut Butter Pie, German Chocolate Cake, Andes Mint Cake, Chocolate Pecan Bourbon Pie and a Philadelphia Style Cheesecake.

To participate in Jeans & Jewels, register for free at http://jeansandjewels.givesmart.com. You must register to bid! Auctions will go live for bidding the week of November 1st. Register and stay up to date on when our auctions become available for preview and bidding. All proceeds benefit the operations of the Foundation.

The Foundation also thanks its Diamond Sponsors ($1,000) Bakke-Norman, Colfax Chevrolet, Dairy State Bank, Dane E. Brunstrom CPA, Doane LTD, Edward Jones Investments, Celene Frey & Roy Ostenso, Leissa’s Hair Studio & Day Spa, Philip McGurik, Robert Giede Designs, Synergy Retirement Planning Strategies; Box Sponsor Mainstream Boutique; and Wine Sponsor Bill’s Distributing.

It is the mission of the CFDC to inspire philanthropy and be a catalyst for strengthening communities throughout Dunn County. For more information about the CFDC or how you can become involved, call 715-232-8019 or email info@cfdunncounty.org.

