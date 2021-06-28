Graphic design major’s ad concept receives national acclaim

Graphic design Professor Nagesh Shinde said it’s especially gratifying to see Nesja’s success after a challenging year with the pandemic. UW-Stout had about 50% in-person classes this past semester but expects a return to normal this fall.

“Teaching design studio courses online was a massive shift for all of us. I am overjoyed to learn that our students did well to adapt to this new digital environment and produced such vigorous outcomes,” Shinde said.

Nesja, who will be a senior this fall, is a student-athlete. He is a triple jumper, long jumper and sprinter for the Blue Devils track and field team.

Shinde has seen Nesja grow as a designer, especially through the studio critique process in classes.

“Studio critiques force them to set up a conversation, and they need to understand that the scope of the feedback is valuable to them, especially after spending a ton of energy. Students often feel frustrated as they take design critiques personally. I always remind them that, ‘It's not about you; it's about your work.’ "