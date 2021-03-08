Hospitality programs form alliance with Twin Cities nonprofit to support youth

He had heard good things about UW-Stout’s hospitality programs. Its School of Hospitality Leadership was ranked No. 11 in the world in 2019 by CEOWorld magazine. And then a chance discussion last fall with John Sobota, the GEM program director, put the wheels in motion.

The alliance with UW-Stout is envisioned as an education and employment pipeline. At the Turn works with several private and public golf clubs in the Twin Cities metro area. Some of those clubs already recruit at UW-Stout.

“We’re going to lead At the Turn students to UW-Stout, and ideally those same students will come back and be interns or employees at these clubs and lead the next level of students on that same path,” Haugejorde said.

Many hospitality students at UW-Stout work at golf clubs during a program-required internship or co-op, coordinated through the university’s Career Services.

The alliance could include special campus admissions tours for youth interested in a four-year degree, higher education scholarships from At the Turn and coordination of efforts with UW-Stout staff and administration.