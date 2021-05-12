Memorial Day programing

The Crain-Ottman American Legion Post 207 and Auxiliary Unit 207 will hold their Memorial Day program on May 31 at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Elmwood, Wis.

This year’s speaker is Rebecca Place, a member of the Crain-Ottman Post. In case of rain, the program will be held at the Elmwood Auditorium.

All Legion and Auxiliary members who plan on going to all of the outlying cemeteries, please be at the Elmwood Auditorium by 7:45 a.m. Departure time will be at 8:00 a.m. Please bring your own chair as they will not be provided.