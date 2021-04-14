Menomonie Optimists honor Elk Mound, Colfax high students

As spring arrives and the school year nears its end, the Menomonie Optimist Club continues to honor high school students from Dunn County with its Youth of the Month award. Selected by their respective high schools, the Optimists recently recognized students from Elk Mound and Colfax High Schools.

Ryu Yang is a senior at Elk Mound High School, where he has enjoyed his classes in reading, math, and physical education. He has also found track and field events as part of the physical education program to be especially enjoyable.

Ryu works part-time at a local restaurant, where he feels he has developed strong leadership and team skills. The work has brought him the opportunity to be a strategist, facilitator, and listener as part of a work team. After graduation, his plan is to enter the world of work at an Eau Claire area packaging company.

Katie Riley will graduate from Colfax High School with multiple Advanced Placement and college credits and a perfect grade point average. During her time at Colfax, she has been a member of the Varsity Dance Team and serves this year as captain.