Menomonie Optimists Honor Shiloh Wheeldon and Dominic Johnson

Shiloh Wheeldon, a senior at Boyceville High School, and Dominic Johnson, a senior at Menomonie High School, are the February Youths of the Month. The Menomonie Optimist Club continues to honor outstanding and talented youth of Dunn County through the Youth of the Month program.

Shiloh Wheeldon has been an active student at Boyceville in both academic and athletic areas. She has been on Boyceville’s celebrated Science Olympiad team since sixth grade and has won medals all those years at both regional and state levels. Shiloh shows her creative talent through both music and drama. She auditioned for and was accepted to the Wisconsin State Honors Choir, has participated in District Honors Choir, and has garnered numerous solo and ensemble awards at both district and state level. Shiloh lettered all four years in Drama.

As both a cross country runner and track participant, Shiloh has lettered all four years in each sport. As a measure of the respect of her teammates, she has served as captain of each sport in her senior year. Shiloh is a member of the Boyceville National Honors Society, and has maintained high honors all four years. She notes that her favorite classes are anatomy and physiology, chemistry, and choir. Shiloh’s higher education plans are to work toward a medical degree in obstetrics and gynecology. She would love to work with Doctors Without Borders when she has completed that medical degree.

Dominic Johnson is a three-year varsity letter winner on the Menomonie football team, and has also lettered on the track team, where the shotput is his specialty. He has shared his love of sports by working with the youth football program, but has broadened his community service by working summers with the four-year-old kindergarten program as well. Dominic’s community service hours exceed 100 so far this year.

Dominic has been an honor roll student all four years. History classes are his favorite, including an AP U.S. History class, among several others he has taken. In his free time, he helps with his family’s businesses, and owns and runs his own lawn care business. While he hasn’t yet selected a college or career path, he knows he will continue with his love of learning in college.

In addition to honoring outstanding youth each month, the Menomonie Optimist Club also provides a scholarship at each of the four high schools in Dunn County, provides a dictionary to every third grader in the County, and works with the Department of Natural Resources on projects at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area near Colfax.

