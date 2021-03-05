Menomonie Optimists recognize two Youths of the Month

Despite the coronavirus limiting many activities, Dunn County youth continue to do amazing things, and the Menomonie Optimist Club continues to honor those achievements through its Youth of the Month program. Two students from Boyceville are the latest honorees.

Nathan Corr of Boyceville High School is an honored Youth of the Month. Nathan has been a stalwart of the Science Olympiad program, earning over 160 medals in competitions. He has also participated in seven drama and musical performances during his high school career.

Nathan’s career direction has been shaped by his interest in engineering and electronics. He plans to seek a mechanical engineering degree in college, which he hopes will be at either the Coast Guard or U.S. Naval Academy, where his applications are awaiting admission decisions.

Grace Edlin of Boyceville High School also is honored as a Youth of the Month. Through her involvement in Science Olympiad, drama productions, Solo Ensemble and Honors Band performances, she has represented the school well. In addition, Grace has regularly tutored other Science Olympiad and music students.