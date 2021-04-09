MHS, CVTC and machining industry partner to boost tech ed program

Sterry approached Brian Seguin, director of instruction for the school district with his idea. “We looked at how we could gain support and funding,” Seguin said. “Mr. Sterry has done a good job at looking at multiple funding sources.”

The advisory committee was in full support and provided advice on what kind of machine to buy, and district administration was behind it as well.

Sterry says tremendous credit goes to the business owners who made generous monetary contributions for the purchase. In the end, the school district funded about half of the approximately $45,000 cost, with donations and grants covering the rest.

Karis says he was happy to support the project because the industry needs to find ways to encourage young people to enter the field. “Forty years ago, when I went to the tech school, there was a shortage of machinists. There is still a shortage today.”

“They have a very active and growing metals program at Menomonie and want to take it to the next level,” Skar said. “Having a CNC machine opens up career paths for the students and generates interest at the high school level.”

Sterry will integrate the use of the CNC machine into the school’s advanced Machine Tool classes, then work with Sullivan and CVTC on setting up a dual credit class.