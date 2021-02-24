New Veterans fund benefits from WESTconsin Credit Union Challenge

When the Veterans Center of Menomonie dissolved last year, its assets were transferred to a new endowment fund at the Community Foundation of Dunn County (CFDC). The Veterans Center had done many positive things for the Veteran community of Dunn County, such as helping with financial relief for Veterans in need and providing basic essentials and special gifts from donations throughout the year.

The new fund opened at the CFDC is named The Veterans Fund and was eligible for the WESTconsin Credit Union Challenge, a sponsored special initiative for the CFDC’s 25th Anniversary in 2020. This fund will serve a variety of needs that arise in the ongoing lives of veterans of military service.

For this challenge, WESTconsin Credit Union provided fundholders who opened a new fund at the CFDC during its 25th Anniversary a $1,000 gift donation to the charity of their choice. The total amount sponsored by WESTconsin was $12,000, for a total of 12 new CFDC funds and 12 chosen charities receiving $1,000 each.