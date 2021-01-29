Autumn Harvest Winery and Orchard sold to local orchard

A Chippewa Falls winery and apple orchard has joined a new orchard family. Chad and Jean McIlquham have sold Autumn Harvest Winery and Orchard to Jim and Becky Mullane, owners of nearby Dixon’s Apple Orchard in Cadott.

“After five wonderful years at the winery and apple orchard, we are excited to start a new chapter!” said Jean McIlquham. “It’s a bit sad to say goodbye, but we are certain the new owners will inherit the best customers around and are confident they will make the experience even better.”

The McIlquham family has grown apples at the Autumn Harvest location since 1924, and the winery was opened as the first winery in the Chippewa Valley by John and Marykay McIlquham in 2004. John and Marykay sold the winery and orchard to Chad and Jean in 2015, where they have continued to expand Autumn Harvest’s offerings.

The Mullanes also have a long history of growing apples. Becky’s family opened Dixon’s Apple Orchard in 1944 in New Mexico, but a fire and flood forced Jim and Becky to move their operations to Cadott in 2014. They have over 100 acres just 3.5 miles from Autumn Harvest where they grow apples and berries, as well as host weddings at their venue.