The Menomonie school district Board of Canvass Thursday confirmed that the winner of a third open Menomonie school board seat is Chris Freeman.
Freeman, Clint Moses and incumbent David Styer won the three open school board seats in Tuesday's election, edging out Nell Heifner-Johnson, Bayard Godsave and Urs Haltinner.
Initial returns from Dunn County Tuesday night indicated Heifner-Johnson was ahead of Freeman by 23 votes. However, those reported numbers did not include ballots from one piece of voting equipment in the city of Menomonie, county clerk Julie Wathke said Wednesday.
According to verified results from the board of canvass, Freeman received 17 more votes than Heifner-Johnson. Moses had 2,104 votes, Styer had 2,099, Freeman had 1,914, Heifner-Johnson had 1,897, Godsave had 1,208 and Haltinner had 923.
Moses owns Red Cedar Chiropractic in Menomonie and graduated from the Menomonie School District. He has four children currently in the school district. This will be his first term on the board.
Moses' priorities are "trying to get more communication, transparency and communication with the (school) board" and increasing community members' interaction with the board, he said Wednesday.
Moses also cited working on the district's "already strong" budget and increasing resources for mental health and school security.
Board vice president Styer owns a Dunn County farm and has been on the board for six years. He plans to focus on the hiring process for a new Menomonie High School principal after the election, he said Wednesday.
"I'm honored to be elected to my third term, and excited for what we can do for the district for the next three years," he said.
Freeman is a UW-Stout professor who teaches in the College of Arts, Communication, Humanities and Social Sciences. He has two children in grade school in the School District of the Menomonie Area, he said at a candidate forum in March.
The new board members will be seated and the board will reorganize at its Monday, April 22 meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the district office, 215 Pine Ave. E, Menomonie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.