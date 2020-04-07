Boyceville, Colfax, Elk Mound area collection site hours extended

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Garbage and recycling hours have been extended at some collection sites in Dunn County.

At collection sites in areas of Boyceville, Colfax and Elk Mound, the Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Division announced temporary extended hours.

The change, which takes effect on Wednesday, is at the request of residents and to encourage safe social distancing practices during the COVID-19 pandemic, solid waste and recycling division director Morgan Gerk said.

Boyceville, Colfax and Elk Mound collection sites will be open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., until further notice.

The Transfer Station and Recycling Center will be open Mondays and Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays and Thursdays 1-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Transfer Station and Recycling Center is closed on Fridays and Sundays.

The Connorsville, Downsville, Ridgeland and Rock Creek sites will remain closed temporarily. Hours for haulers at the transfer station will remain unchanged.

Residents are also asked to consider saving saving items like electronics, tires, furniture, batteries, scrap metal and similar items until the end of pandemic, Gerk said.