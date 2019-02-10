COLFAX — A 28-year-old rural Boyceville man was killed in a snowmobile crash Saturday night, the Dunn County Sheriff's Department said.
According to a release from Sheriff Kevin Bygd, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday the man was southbound on a designated snowmobile trail near the 8500 block of 870th Street in the Township of Colfax when he lost control of the snowmobile, left the trail and was ejected.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office.
His name is not being released pending notification of family members.
Dunn County Sheriff’s deputies, Menomonie Fire and Rescue, Colfax Fire and Rescue, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Life Link Helicopter responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
In the release, Bygd encouraged all snowmobile riders to ride with caution. There were four fatal snowmobile crashes Saturday night across the state.
