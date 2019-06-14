Connect app carries events, student org & campus life info
Working on Connect, University of Wisconsin-Stout’s student community platform built in CampusGroups software, had led one student to employment at the company in New York City starting Wednesday, July 3.
Megan Luedke, graphic design and interactive media major who graduated May 4, worked for the Memorial Student Center design team when the university switched information platforms to UW-Stout Connect. The app is a resource for all aspects of campus life, including department and student organization events, bus routes, dining options, ride share, student accounts and more.
“I helped students learn the platform and helped create the Involvement Center page,” she said.
Luedke and other student designers spent the summer using her design and web development skills to create the look of the entire platform and the marketing to students, faculty and staff.
Jennifer Lee, associate director of the student center, traveled in March to Los Angeles and did a presentation on UW-Stout’s move to the CampusGroups platform during the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators conference. Luedke created a PowerPoint presentation that highlighted the campus transition, including the marketing strategy that featured student design work.
“It was very exciting to showcase the talents of our Stout students,” Lee said.
At the conference, Lee met CampusGroups chief executive officer and founder Yorck Ser, who was impressed with the student design work and mentioned CampusGroups was hiring.
Lee told Luedke and other student designers at the Involvement Center about the employment opportunity. Luedke sent her resume to the company, was interviewed and was delighted to be hired.
“She loves to design and has user experience too,” Lee said. “I’m so excited for her. I loved working with her. She was always up for a challenge and exceeded my expectations. Megan has such a great attitude.”
Having an alumna at CampusGroups will also benefit UW-Stout as students, faculty and staff continue to use Connect. “That connection will enhance our excellent relationship with the company,” Lee said.
“CampusGroups is an amazing software company that is advanced enough to meet all our needs and requests and nimble enough to customize the platform,” Lee said. “Every idea we have had, they have found a way to make it happen.”
At CampusGroups, 902 Broadway St. in Manhattan, Luedke will work on website design, marketing and social media. “I know it from a student perspective and how students use it,” she said of CampusGroups.
“I’m excited about moving to New York City and having an opportunity to be out there,” she added. “I didn’t think I would have that option immediately after graduation. I enjoy being able to travel and go to new places. I’m excited about working with CampusGroups. I know their platform really well.”
Luedke, of Manawa in central Wisconsin, is in Oaxaca, Mexico, through mid-June to finish two classes for her minor in Spanish, including business Spanish and a class on myths and realities of the Mexican national state. The trip is led by assistant professor and Spanish minor adviser Kevin Anzzolin.
This is her third study abroad experience with UW-Stout. She did a yearlong program in Germany at the Hochschule Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences. Last summer she spent three weeks in Amsterdam as part of a summer design class led by UW-Stout Associate Professor Robert Fraher. Luedke also has a minor in applied global languages.
In Germany, she helped design a mission patch for Alexander Gerst, a German astronaut. In June 2018 he rocketed into space from Kazakhstan with two crew members and docked at the International Space Station as part of the Horizons mission.
Luedke was interested in art while in high school and took part in the Wisconsin Arts Education Association Visual Arts Classic. She learned graphic design through the art competition and found she really enjoyed it. UW-Stout attracted her because of the major and opportunities to study in other countries.
